Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart makes color a big part of its branding. If you’re walking down the street and see a sign with stripes of green, white, and blue, you can be instantly sure that there’s a Family Mart underneath.

Right now, though, Family Mart wants to be associated with several other colors as well, though, so it’s offering rainbow-striped socks and fried chicken in rainbow packaging.

Like a lot of Japanese convenience stores, Family Mart doesn’t just sell food and drinks, but also other essentials. On Tuesday, all roughly 16,600 Family Mart branches in Japan started selling Rainbow Line Socks in a show of support for the LGBTQ community. The socks are priced at 390 yen (US$3.15), or 429 yen after consumption tax, and a portion of the sales revenue will be donated to LGBTQ advocacy groups.

In addition, starting April 22 Family Mart will be incorporating rainbow imagery into the paper packaging for Famichiki, the chain’s brand of fried chicken that’s also one of its most popular cooked-in-store hot food items.

The timing of the rainbow rollouts was chosen so that they would be in stores during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride festivities, which begin this Friday, Family Mart says it hopes that it can contribute to “striving to create a society where everyone can live an active life in their own way.”

