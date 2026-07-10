Made of solid gold, this slime monster is a sound investment.

It was in 1971 that everyone’s favorite radioactive iguana faced off with one of its more iconic foes, the pollution monster Hedorah. It proved to be a tough fight for Godzilla as Hedorah’s sludge-like body was highly resistant to most attacks.

▼ He could also turn into a flying slime ship, which bothered Godzilla to no end.

This classic match is now celebrating its 55th year, and what better way to celebrate such an anniversary than with the gift of gold. Sure, gold is usually given on 50th anniversaries, but Monster Island cares not for your rules of etiquette.

This is no ordinary gold, either. U-Treasure, the craftspeople behind a vast range of Pokémon-themed jewelry, have really outdone themselves with an exquisitely sculpted, solid-gold figure of Hedora. It’s ironically quite tiny, standing at only about one centimeter (0.4 inches), but that ultimately makes the level of detail even more impressive.

Hedora’s somewhat amorphously oozing body makes it one of the more challenging kaiju to craft out of metal accurately, but U-Treasure was clearly up to the challenge and made a limited run of 100 18-karat-gold figures for sale worldwide.

Each figure comes in a dedicated wooden display case with a certificate of authenticity, all for 93,500 yen (US$580).

That might seem like a lot, but considering it’s a piece of solid gold, that’s not too bad. It’s also a bargain compared to the solid gold King Ghidorah that sells for 660,000 yen ($4,000), released in 2024.

U-Treasure also has silver Godzillas based on both the 1954 movie and Godzilla Minus One from 2023 for 550,000 yen ($3,400) each.

▼ Original Godzilla

▼ Godzilla Minus One

Despite all of these other figures being limited to 70 pieces only, their high prices are likely why they can still be purchased today. However, Hedora’s more modest pricing may see it sell out much faster.

That’s why U-Treasure has pre-orders available until 3 August. During this period, a sample Hedora will be on display at the U-Treasure shops in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, and Shinsaibashi, Osaka. Preorders for figures can be made either at the shops or online, but once the 100 cap is met, sales will end, even if it comes before the last day of preorders.

▼ Hedora was ultimately defeated by drying up, but don’t let yourself be defeated by stock drying up on you.

Even if you’re not swimming in enough disposable income to purchase solid-gold monsters, it would be worth a trip to U-Treasure anyway, just to appreciate the craftsmanship. This company also specializes in making jewelry based on pop-culture franchises, so there’s a good chance you might find something else you’d like.

Source: U-Treasure, PR Times

Images: PR Times

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