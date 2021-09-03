Sometimes the ultimate treasure isn’t gold and diamonds, but the one you love.

Japanese jeweler U-Treasure is known for its amazing collaborations with popular franchises such as Pokémon and Neon Genesis Evangelion. From necklaces to wedding rings, folks can glam out fashionably while repping their manga and/or anime interests, and now luckily for One Piece fans, U-Treasure has launched a new set of jewelry based off the famous pirate series.

U-Treasure’s special One Piece line-up consists of necklaces with two interlocking rings. Each necklace refers to a specific One Piece duo, particularly characters who canonically share a strong bond with one another. Furthermore, inscribed on the surface of the rings are quotes from the represented characters, which adds a nice, subtle touch especially if you’re shy about repping anime merch at work or outside.

The first duo in this one-of-a-kind series features the manga’s protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, and his adopted older brother, Portgas D. Ace. Whereas one ring has emblazoned on its surface a pressing question from Ace, “Can you still fight, Luffy?!”, the other ring amusingly contains Luffy’s energetic response: “Of course!”

▼ All necklaces are available in three versions: silver, gold, and rose gold.

Of course, for those who are in a bromance, there’s no better necklace than the one representing the gruff but amicable relationship Zorro and Sanji share. Zorro’s attributed quote is “Hey…Cook? Lend me a hand for ten seconds.” while Sanji’s is “That should be enough time.”

Last but not least, we have a final necklace in the series featuring Shanks and Whitebeard. Compared to rings with quotes from Luffy and Ace as well as Zorro and Sanji, the exchange on the rings between Shanks and Whitebeard is on a more somber note, though perhaps anyone who’s had experience sacrificing something for a relationship can empathize. Shanks’s quote is “I gave it up for the sake of the new era.” and Whitebeard’s response is “… If you don’t have any regrets, then that’s fine.”

All necklaces will be available on U-Treasure’s online store here for purchase until September 16. Pricing for the necklaces is 15,400 yen (US$139.93) for silver while both the gold and pink gold can be bought for 41,800 yen (US$379.82). And in case you want to glam out even more with One Piece gear, the franchise has you covered with everything from makeup to even wedding dresses.

Source, images: PR Times

