Luxury chocolatier serves up a very sweet deal for its 100th birthday.

Godiva is known for its premium chocolates…and its premium prices. So when the chain announced it would be running a two-for-one ice cream campaign at participating stores in June, we couldn’t quite believe it.

▼ Yet, lo and behold, when we stopped by a store to take up the offer, we were indeed given two ice creams for the price of one.

When the campaign ended on 30 June, we didn’t think we would ever see the likes of it again, but then, on 1 July, Godiva revealed a new “Buy One Share One” campaign, this time for its Chocolixir drinks. Only available until 14 July, our reporter Mr Sato was determined not to miss out on this fantastic deal, so he headed over to his nearest participating branch, Godiva Atre Yotsuya in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, to try it out.

The two eligible drinks at the centre of the campaign – the “Chocolixir Milk Chocolate Decadence” and the “Chocolixir Dark Chocolate Decadence” – are special “revival flavours” brought back by Godiva to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The Dark Chocolate Chocolixir was apparently the best-selling flavour when the Chocolixir range first launched, so the campaign is taking our taste buds back in time by serving it up alongside the Milk Chocolate, both in regular sizes only, priced at 750 yen (US$4.62) each.

When you purchase one drink, you’ll receive a voucher, printed on the receipt, which can be exchanged for another drink from the same store on the same day. The free Chocolixir will be the same flavour as the one purchased, though, so you won’t be able to try both in one go, but that’s all part of the “share one” concept.

▼ Mr Sato, however, is a man who doesn’t believe in sharing chocolate drinks.

After purchasing a Dark Chocolate Chocolixir, Mr Sato exchanged the voucher for another one on the spot and was able to walk away with two drinks at the same time. With two Chocolixir drinks in his hands, he wondered if there might actually be a subtle difference in flavour between them, so he took a sip from the one he was holding in his right hand first.

▼ Made with Belgian dark chocolate, it had a rich, luxurious flavour that immediately captivated his taste buds.

Now, for a taste of the one in his left hand.

▼ Yep, this one also had an impressive rich and luxurious chocolate flavour.

There really was no difference between them, so Mr Sato took his sweet time sipping from each cup, enjoying the rich, chocolatey flavours on this hot and muggy afternoon. It was a luxury he normally wouldn’t be able to afford so he savoured every sip, and when he checked the receipt, he was reminded of the great offer he was given – two Chocolixers for the price of one.

The campaign only runs until 14 July so if you too would like to sip on two Chocolixers, or maybe share one with a friend, be sure to act quick while stocks last. The deal is only available at 30 select stores that offer Chocolixir drinks, and it won’t be available at department store locations so click on the link below for the full list of locations.

With Godiva serving up two-for-one offers in both June and July, Mr Sato now has his fingers crossed for August to be just as chocolatey. He’ll be checking the site every day for possible updates, so if the chain does run another deal (maybe with corn involved?) he’ll be the first to let you know!

Store information

Godiva Atre Yotsuya / ゴディバ アトレ四谷

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Yotsuya 1-5-25, 1F

東京都新宿区四谷1-5-25 1F

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. (Sundays 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.)

Campaign period: 1–14 July 2026

Related: Participating store list

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