A massive batch of photos shows off the Japanese brand’s latest foray into anime apparel.

Black Friday isn’t until next week, but if you’re a Dragon Ball fan, your shopping season starts this Friday instead. That’s because November 22 is the release date for Uniqlo’s awesome new line of Dragon Ball T-shirts and hoodies.

Officially called the Dragon Ball UT collection, Uniqlo wasn’t content producing only enough designs to get you through an anime convention weekend. Instead, designers mined the decades’ worth of Dragon Ball art to come up with 20 different options. We took a look at the concepts when the lineup was first announced earlier his fall, but with their release right around the corner, Uniqlo’s models are now showing us what they’ll look when they’re actually being worn for the first time.

The above design is one of the few with its primary artwork on the back, depicting the always-dependable Goku literally supporting the rest of the assembled cast of characters (the Dragon Ball Z logo does appear above the front pocket, though).

Speaking of Goku, this diagonal cross-dissolve of the heroic martial artists in both his regular and Super Saiyan forms is a stylish treat for in-the-know fans.

But with such an extensive roster of fighters, Goku isn’t the only character being celebrated in the Dragon Ball UT line. Here, for example, the leading man shares space with enemy-turned-ally Piccolo and enemey-turned-sometimes-ally Frieza.

▼ The pattern is also available as a hooded pullover sweatshirt.

If you and a Dragon Ball-loving buddy are looking to coordinate outfits with, you could each wear one half of the fusion dance T-shirt set.

Or, if you want to tell a two-part story all by yourself, the Great Ape design wraps all the way around your midsection.

Another double-sided design is this Namekian/Prunga tee.

While the Dragon Ball cast is predominantly made up of muscle-bound dudes, an important exception is Android 18, who makes a dynamic entrance here.

One of the more abstract designs is the hoodie with lady-loving Master Roshi/Kamesennin, offered in a pretty pink that blends seamlessly with the skin tone of his bald pate, with his notorious nosebleed (a sign of anime lechery) announcing his presence.

It’s been speculated that anywhere between 10 and 50 percent of any given Dragon Ball episode is character’s flexing and shouting to raise their power levels, so naturally that’s part of the lineup too.

And they don’t get any flexier or shoutier than Broly, do they?

Rounding things out are a commemoration of Goku’s greatly exaggerated death…

…Frieza getting scanned…

…Frieza getting powerful…

…a Chiaotzu shirt that only true fans will recognize as Dragon Ball-related…

…and two final designs that leave no mystery at all as to what your favorite fighting anime franchise is.

Each of the shirts is priced at 1,500 yen (US$14), and the sweatshirts 2,990 yen. Really, the only room for complaint is a lack of love for Vegeta, so we’ll have to see if we can’t figure out an apparel-based way to honor the Saiyan prince on our own.

Source: Uniqlo via IT Media

Images: Uniqlo

Follow Casey on Twitter