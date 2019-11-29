In cooking or in advertising, breast meat always carries a premium.

Real estate experts say that the three most important things are location, location, and location, and that holds true for advertising too. It doesn’t matter how clever, informative, or memorable your ad is if it’s stuck someplace no one will ever see it.

So the key to successful advertising is placing your ad in a location that people’s eyes are naturally drawn to, like the scoreboard of a professional sports stadium, the side of a landmark skyscraper, or large breasts.

Japanese YouTube chef Kuma Cooking, whose channel can be found here, hasn’t been uploading videos for very long. However, she’s already attracting attention thanks to her unique advertising plan. Instead of making would-be viewers sit through pre-recorded, algorithm-selected commercials, Kuma Cooking incorporates advertisements into her videos themselves, by wearing snug-fitting T-shirts with that episode’s sponsor written across the chest.

▼ The fact that Kuma Cooking’s upper-body physique has enough room for such lengthy endorsements as “Aibeya: A Television Industry Share House” is likely further contributing to her popularity, as is her propensity to vigorously shake condiments and seasonings.

▼ Japanese Twitter user @yuki_99_s has also spotted Kuma Cooking with shirts endorsing real estate agency Masters Consulting and electricians Eco Denki Service.

With a day job as an office worker, Kuma Cooking has so far focused on quick, simple meals that can be prepared with just a single frying pan (and maybe a rice cooker), like the steak above and the salted chicken with green onion rice bowl seen below.

▼ There aren’t any English subtitles, so you’ll just have to keep your eyes glued to Kuma Cooking for the duration of the video.

Appreciative online reactions to Kuma Cooking’s videos have included:

“Well, it would be rude of me to not support a video creator by not looking at her ads.” “You want to pay attention to her ads, and when the video is over, you want to go back and play the video to see them again. You even have the plausible deniability of saying ‘I’m just watching to learn how to cook.’…I think this may be my first time witnessing true genius.” “I was watching her videos, and at the end, suddenly there was a plate of food. It was almost like watching a cooking video or something.” “The hopes and dreams of the sponsoring companies are literally riding on her.” “That reminds me, I’ve gotta go donate blood!”

Oh, and in case you’re wondering what Kuma Cooking’s shirt in her second video says, it’s actually an announcement that she’s currently recruiting new advertising partners, so there’s still a chance to get in on this novel marketing strategy.

