In a country where they say the customer is God, Japanese customer service is second to none across all types of sectors, from the biggest corporations to the smallest of small businesses. Even when it comes to getting around town, trains, buses and taxis pride themselves on delivering top-notch customer service to passengers, but it’s not always easy when said passengers can be rude, drunk and argumentative.

So when a video appeared online showing an argument between a taxi driver and three people recently, public opinion split in two, with some people siding with the driver, even though he ran over one of the men and then drove into a temporary wall.

Take a look at the disturbing video below:

According to reports, the video was taken shortly after 5 a.m. on 22 November, in Nakasu, a lively entertainment district in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka Prefecture, on the island of Kyushu.

Police say the taxi driver was arguing with one of the men when another man got into the back seat of the car. The taxi driver then drove off, running into the man before hitting a temporary wall barricading a construction site on the side of the road.

According to police, none of the men were injured and investigators are now looking into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Without any concrete explanation as to why or how the incident started, people wondered whether the driver had accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, causing him to suddenly speed off into the wall with the back door wide open.

They also wondered whether the men in question were inebriated after a night of drinking, with a surprising number of people siding with the taxi driver on this occasion.

“These guys look like cocky hoodlums, they probably started the trouble in the first place.”

“They were probably out drinking all night. I feel sorry for the taxi driver here.”

“I want to say the driver is bad but…”

“It’s tough being a taxi driver in entertainment districts like this.”

“There’s bound to be a drive recorder so let’s just let the police be the judge.”



That last comment there looks to be the most sensible of them all, because regardless of what instigated the trouble, it’s never okay to run someone over with a passenger hanging out the open back door of your cab as you smash into a barrier by the road.

Just like it’s not okay to punch your boss in the head after getting scolded at work.

Source: Hachima Kikou

Images: Twitter/@insiderJapan

