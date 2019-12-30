A fiery crossover that will sear itself into your memory and taste buds!

Time and time again we’ve encountered many ambitious visions for noodles in Japan: from the ramen roll to blue chicken ramen broth, it seems like the Japanese gourmet scene won’t be satisfied just with just award-winning, Michelin-starred ramen. While we may think we’ve seen them all, yet another combination reminds us at the end of the year that there are always fusions beyond our imaginations, such as a tantan noodle burger.

▼ When it comes to tantan noodles, you only get the following three options: spicy, spicier, and spiciest.

Originating from Chinese Sichuan cuisine, tantan noodles typically consist of flour noodles set in a deliciously painful pork and chili broth, but the tantan noodles stacked in this burger are far from typical.

▼ Only 870 yen (US$7.94) as a set including fries and a drink or 500 yen (US$4.56) on its own

Dubbed the Katsuura Tantan Noodle Burger, Japanese hamburger chain Lotteria recently debuted this limited-edition gourmet wonder featuring tantan noodles, which the Japanese city of Katsuura is famous for. The burger pairs a generous heap of noodles with a pork patty, seasoned with a shoyu (soy sauce) base and an infusion of chili oil. To both keep the carbs at bay and provide that oh-so-satisfying crunch, the burger is also topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. While we’re not sure if the Katsuura Tantan Noodle Burger will make you sweat from its size or its spice, we’re definitely positive that it’ll fill up your stomach at the end of the meal!

This special limited edition burger can be found at the Ichihara Lotteria location in Chiba prefecture and will be available until August 2020. If you’re looking for more cool things to eat and see in Chiba, don’t forget to also check out these chilled coffee noodles and this fancy bathhouse that allows guests with tattoos!

Restaurant information

Lotteria (Ichihara Service Area Agari branch) / ロッテリア（市原サービスエリア上り店）

Address: Chiba-ken, Ichihara-shi, Imadomi 1091-2 Ichihara Service Area shop

千葉県市原市今富1091-2 市原サービスエリア上り店

Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Website

Source: Lotteria via IT Media

Top image: Flickr/@ryumu, Flickr/@jasonlam (edited by Rocketnews24)

Insert images: Flickr/@Dr.Colossus, Lotteria

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us

on Facebook and Twitter!