Unlike most ramen chains, who serve their noodles up in either a salt, miso, or tonkotsu (pork bone broth) base, Tenkaippin is famous for its signature kotteri (heavy and thick) broth, which contains the rich flavour of chicken.

So, to celebrate 50 years since the chain started out as a food stall on the ground of Kyoto’s Ginkakuji in 1971, Tenkaippin is teaming up for a commemorative release with another company famous for its own special chicken.

▼ That company is le coq sportif, the French sports manufacturer with a rooster as its logo.

So…what’s inside the special Tenkaippin x le coq sportif box? Well, it’s a pair of limited-edition sneakers inspired by Tenkaippin’s “ramen ingredients and bowls”.

The collaboration coincides with the 30th anniversary of le coq sportif’s iconic LCS R sneaker series, and this is the model chosen for this latest design, dubbed the LCS R800 Z1 TI.

The design pays homage to Tenkaippin with a number of awesome details, starting with the chain’s logo, which can be seen prominently on the outer side of each shoe.

▼ The le coq sportif logo appears on the other side of the shoe…

▼ …and also on the heel tab, where the rooster is stripped of its flesh to remind us of the chicken bones used in Tenkaippin’s ramen broth.

▼ The broth is also portrayed in the brown and beige hues used throughout.

On the tongue, we have Tenkaippin’s special 50th anniversary logo, while the eyestay, lace keeper, and shoe laces resemble ramen ingredients — brown broth, green leeks and yellow noodles, respectively.

▼ The shoes come with brown, green and yellow laces, so you can choose which ingredients to highlight according to your mood.

Comparing the sneakers and the ramen side-by-side shows what a fantastic job they’ve done of capturing Tenkaippin’s ramen in shoe form.

▼ The red-and-white of the bowls is also reflected on the sole of each shoe.

The shoe is complete with an insole printed with Tenkaippin and le coq sportif logos, as well as the dragon seen on the inside of Tenkaippin ramen bowls.

Available in 23-28 centimetre sizes, these limited-edition kicks look likely to sell out when they become available at sneaker stores like atmos, Boston Club, Kicks Lab., Mita sneakers, Uptown, and online at Descente and Tenkaippin from 10 November.

These sneakers are a great way to wear your love of ramen on your feet, and they’re a lot more affordable than some of the other limited-edition kicks we’ve seen recently, like these ones from Asics, which pay homage to Mt Fuji and the tradition of ukiyo-e.

