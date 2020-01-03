The final day of Comiket wrapped up with some awesome cosplays.

After four days of fantastic cosplays dedicated to some of the country’s most beloved characters from the worlds of anime, manga and video games, Winter Comiket 2019 wrapped up on 31 December with some of the very best cosplayers from the whole convention.

With 750,000 attendees in total, and 8,245 male and 16,888 female cosplayers taking part across the entire four days of the event, Winter Comiket 2019 was a busy one, with lots to see and do.

The final day was unseasonably warm, and so too were the cosplays, which covered everything from world-famous anime series Sailor Moon to indie successes like The Touhou Project. So let’s get right to it and take a look at some of the best cosplayers from the final day of the convention!

▼ Yuuka Kazami from The Touhou Project | Cosplayer: @cos39_39

▼ Youmu Konpaku from The Touhou Project | Cosplayer: @otona_hikari

▼ Sakura Matou from Fate/Stay Night [Heaven’s Feel] | Cosplayer: @Yukinozomi3

▼ Hatsune Miku | Cosplayer: @SCARAT_MISURU

▼ Piccolo from Dragon Ball | Cosplayer: @onioko0

▼ Reika from Gantz | Cosplayer: @xiao_tao_cos

▼ Original cosplay by cosplayer @nyanyaleira

▼ Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero | Cosplayer: @ahekokoko0527

▼ Sharo from Is the Order a Rabbit? | Cosplayer: @mion_6122

▼ Asuna from Sword Art Online | Cosplayer: @naoamamiya

▼ Nekojo from Monster Hunter Generations | Cosplayer: @runrun_sigerun

▼ Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon | Cosplayer: @netaco7

So there you have it, the best cosplayers from the final day of Winter Comiket 2019! As always, we were incredibly impressed with all the creativity and dedication on display, and would like to thank everyone who took part and posed for our cameras.

Though we didn’t get to elbow our way through the Enako Ring to see Japan’s number-one cosplayer during the event, our photo collections from day one through to day four prove that Enako really does have some tough competition to contend with!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

