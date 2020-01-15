What may work between dogs doesn’t apply to human relations.

For years now, there has been debate over the use of women-only train cars, with some complaining that its sexist and discriminatory. While it is technically discriminatory, it’s unfortunately needed, and here’s a great example why.

On 9 January a 27-year-old man was arrested for sexual assault by licking the ear of a woman he had a crush on.

According to reports he had first seen the victim months ago in the area of Wakahisa, Fukuoka City, and developed an affection before finally making his disgusting move at about 11:05 p.m. on 5 November.

The victim, an 18-year-old part-time worker, had never met the suspect before he suddenly hugged her from behind and licked her ear on a street in Ohashi in Fukuoka’s Minami Ward. She was able to escape and reported it to police who eventually identified and located the suspect using surveillance cameras in the area.

The man, who works for a life insurance company, is said to have admitted to the crime, which netizens largely agreed was totally vile.

“Gross gross gross gross”

“Suddenly grabbing people and licking their ears is what yokai do. If you do that, you’re a yokai.”

“There seems to be a lot of these weird fetish crimes happening recently.”

“That’s just rude. Always ask first.”

“That’s like something from a horror movie.”

“How was this guy raised?”

“That’s what happens when you read too much of those weird erotic manga.”

“Death penalty.”

“If he was handsome, it wouldn’t have been a problem.”

That last comment pops up a lot in these kinds of stories, but even if a woman who did that to me was drop-dead gorgeous, I don’t think I’d feel much better about it. I mean, that’s basically how they whacked Kim Jong-un’s brother, and at the very least it’s cold-and-flu season for crying out loud.

In the meantime, until women can go out in public without having to worry about guys licking their ears and hair or getting salad dressing spat on them, then those women-only train cars probably aren’t going away any time soon.

