However, he appears to have traded in his weapon for a lower-calorie alternative.

On the morning of October 11th in Ebetsu City, Hokkaido Prefecture a young woman on her way to high school and dressed in a uniform was approached by a 39-year-old man. The man then suddenly spit salad dressing onto the girl’s outfit, soiling it.

The victim reported her assault to the police who were able to eventually track down and arrest the suspect, partly thanks to the DNA evidence present in the spatter of dressing. The man is said to have admitted to the crime, coldly telling them, “I thought I would find a high school girl and dirty her uniform before going in to work.”

▼ It’s hard to squeeze a felony assault into a busy workday.

Although this has not been confirmed, the suspect in custody shares the name “Tsuyoshi Furusawa” with that of the notorious Mayonnaise Man, a then-32-year-old Sapporo man who terrorized school girls by splattering them with mayo in 12 different reported incidents in 2012.

Considering both incidents happened in neighboring Hokkaido cities, both perps have the same name and age, and gave the same motive of simply wanting to make uniforms dirty, it seems an awful lot like Mayonnaise Man has returned to his wicked ways, just with dressing this time.

Netizens were quick to assume the same, and feel that rehabilitation is no longer an option for this fiend.

“Two strikes are enough for this guy. Throw the book at him. That’s disgusting.”

“Since this is his second offense, the courts will probably go harder on him.

“I wonder if he’ll switch to salt next time.”

“Going from Mayonnaise Man to Dressing Man seems like a step down.”

“Sure you can clean it, but I’d never want to wear that uniform again.”

“Is there a deserted island we can just drop this guy off on somewhere?”

“So he did it like [pro-wrestler] The Great Kabuki?”

“I think it’s time we start using those GPS bands like they have in other countries for these people.”

In the highly likely event that Dressing Man is in fact Mayonnaise Man, this does raise the question of how to deal with such a person. Locking up a guy for years for spitting sauce seems excessive, despite how utterly nasty it is. On the other hand, he clearly can’t control himself and needs some sort of leash until Therapist Man can crack that nut.

It’s a difficult situation that the Hokkaido authorities will have to deal with. In the meantime, we’d like to remind you that this is a different guy from the one we reported in 2014 who also put mayo on a girl’s uniform in Hyogo Prefecture. And now I feel really sad, because no society should have to deal with multiple mayonnaise men.

