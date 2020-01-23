Japan’s oldest university continues to produce the best and the worst that the country has to offer.

I’ve never been to Keio University, a prestigious school whose graduates often occupy the upper crust of Japanese society, but I imagine walking through its hallowed halls would feel very drafty, what with all the peep holes that have been drilled into them.

In this month’s episode of Fast Times at Keio University, a former department head in the university’s administration, Kazuaki Ishihara, was arrested for secretly recording video of women using the restroom on campus.

According to reports, the 49-year-old had allegedly stashed a camera in the ladies’ room of Keio’s Mita Campus in Minato, Tokyo. In March of last year, a woman noticed the tiny recording device and reported it to police. The ensuing investigation traced it back to Ishihara who is said to have admitted to the charges.

On top of all that, when police confiscated his computer, they found over 1,000 videos taken by the hidden camera.

This arrest is the fourth of its kind involving staff and students since last October, when members of the school’s American football team were accused of taking secret images of females who were bathing at a summer camp.

The following month, a Keio professor specializing in nanotechnology was arrested for stealing a pair of panties from a ground-floor balcony in Ichikawa City. Later on, the male cheerleading team was forced to dissolve after accusations that members had taken secret recordings of female cheerleaders emerged in tabloid magazines last December.

So, by the time this arrest went public, everyone had been growing understandably tired of this kind of news coming out of Keio.

“The fact that it was a staff member rather than a student or teacher is a nice twist.”

“Seriously… Even the staff there are bad.”

“Maybe he didn’t understand what ‘secretary’ meant?”

“Can we say there have been too many arrests there yet?”

“As expected, only the most prestigious perverts there.”

“I demand to see the evidence!”

“This makes me incredibly sad. This country is hell for women.”

“We should really reconsider if universities are really worth keeping around.”

At the time of the football incident, Shukan Bunshun interviewed a former member of the Keio team who said that a similar incident had occurred back in 2017 as well, but was covered up by the university. Perhaps with the 2019 football scandal going public the floodgates have finally been opened, and this underground yet apparently widespread trend of violating people’s privacy is getting dealt with.

It’s almost as if Scorsese directed Revenge of the Nerds and in the ending scene the piano outro from “Layla” plays as Booger and Lewis are taken away in handcuffs. They say when they found Wormser in the meat truck, he was frozen so stiff it took them two days to thaw him out for the autopsy.

However it’s being done, the one universal truth is that Keio University is getting a much needed enema to flush out an awful element operating within its respected campuses. And hopefully the police are keeping an eye out for anyone trying to secretly film this enema while its going on.

