Crazy concept video game Food Fantasy completes the cycle from taiyaki to Taiyaki to Taiyaki taiyaki.

Food Fantasy, from developer Fundoll Global, is a concept that seems utterly ridiculous at first, but completely logical once you hear it out. The mobile game tasks you with creating delicious meals from which “food spirits” spring forth. These food spirits are, of course, anime-style characters, each with their own powers and voice samples, and together you’ll form a team to do battle with evil monsters threatening the realm of Tiara World.

▼ Trailer for Food Fantasy, in which we meet Tiramisu, Crayfish, Milk, and Steak.

▼ Food spirits for Grilled Saury, Sakura Mochi, and Wonton

With cool and cute character artwork, an anthropomorphization angle, gacha-mechanic RPG gameplay, and non-stop references to delicious food, Food Fantasy is a quadruple-serving of things otaku love, and so to celebrate the game’s continued success, fans will now get their chance to eat one of the characters in real life.

One of the food spirit champions you can form a covenant with is Taiyaki, pictured above, a manifestation of the soul of the fish-shaped sweet bean cakes sold by Japanese street vendors (there’s one pictured on the flag the character carries – note the absence of butter). Tokyo’s Sega Taiyaki chain is now selling a special taiyaki that’s shaped not like a fish, though, but like the character from Food Fantasy.

▼ Taiyaki taiyaki

Yes, this means that the Taiyaki taiyaki is simultaneously Taiyaki-shaped and not taiyaki-shaped. Filled with anko (sweet red bean paste), we feel confident saying the Taiyaki taiyaki will taste amazing, even though we haven’t yet had the pleasure of eating one ourselves. That’s because Sega Taiyaki, despite bearing the name of the video game company, is actually managed by Kurikoan, the Yokohama-based taiyaki specialist behind the delicious Pokémon Magikarp taiyaki that makes up a substantial part of our diet.

Sega Taiyaki’s Taiyaki taiyaki are priced at 300 yen (US$2.75), and come with a free Food Fantasy plastic clear file, while supplies last. They’re currently on sale at Sega Taiyaki’s Akihabara branch, where they’ll be available until March 4. For foodies on the west side of downtown Tokyo, Sega Taiyaki’s Ikebukuro branch will be selling them between March 10 and 24.

Location information

Sega Taiyaki (Akihabara branch) / セガのたい焼き(秋葉原店)

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Soto Kanda, 1-10-1, Sega Akihabara Building 5

東京都千代田区外神田1-10-1 セガ秋葉原 5号館

Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sega Taiyaki (Ikebukuro branch) / セガのたい焼き(池袋店)

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima0ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 1-21-1, Tech 35 Building

東京都豊島区東池袋1-21-1TECH35ビル

Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

