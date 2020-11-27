Yes, some Pokémon species produce milk, and now you can find out what it tastes like!

To the Trainers who wander the worlds of the Pokémon video games and anime, Pocket Monsters are animal companions to go on adventures and enter fighting tournaments with. Not all Pokémon lead such action-packed lives, though. For example, off of Route 39 in the Johto Region you’ll find Moomoo Farm, where the dairy ranchers raise Miltank.

▼ Miltank

The Miltank are milked to make the farm’s signature product, Moomoo Milk. In the Pokémon games it’s a usable item that restores your injured Pokémon’s health, and it’s also been shown as a refreshing beverage for humans in the anime. Now, though, it’s Moomoo Milk’s turn to become a real-life food, thanks to this team-up with Koala’s March.

Lotte, maker of the beloved chocolate-filled cookie snacks, has announced that the newest Koala’s March flavor will be Moomoo Milk, which is based on the flavor of cheesecake. As always, you can expect a variety of cute koala illustrations on the cookies, but for the Moomoo Milk flavor they’ll be joined by 48 different Pokémon species!

The full cast hasn’t been announced, but Pikachu is naturally accounted for, as are Chikorita, Musharna, Turtwig, Stantler, Cleffa, Bewear, Zebstrika, and Komala.

▼ Given Komala’s resemblance to a koala, the official Koala’s March Twitter account is understandably excited.

Eevee, Charizard, and Cinderace also seem like shoo-ins, seeing as how they grace the three different boxes for the crossover cookies.

The Moomoo Milk Koala’s March go on sale December 1 at convenience stores and supermarkets in Japan, with a suggested price of 100 yen (US$0.95), which is affordable enough that you should have plenty of spending money left over if you want to indulge in double desserts by picking up a Magikarp taiyaki cake too.

Source: PR Times, Lotte

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Pokémon official website, PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter for more opportunities to eat Pokémon.