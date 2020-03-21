Eldest daughter of a heartthrob graduates high school and enters the world of fashion.

If you asked people in Japan to name a famous singer/actor/hearththrob, chances are they’ll mention a man named Takuya Kimura, most commonly known as “Kimutaku“.

The 47-year-old has been in the public eye since he was signed to the Johnny & Associates talent agency at the age of 15, going on to become one of the most famous members of boy band SMAP and branching out into acting, appearing in TV dramas and box office hits to huge success.

Even now that SMAP has disbanded, the nation holds a keen interest in Kimutaku and his wife, Japanese singer Shizuka Kudo, and recently the couple’s second daughter, Mitsuki Kimura, known affectionately as “Koki“, stepped out into the spotlight as well.

With 17-year-old Koki making her modelling debut last year, the couple’s eldest daughter, Cocomi, is now following suit, by starring on the May cover of Japan Vogue, which is set to be released on 28 March.





People in Japan are already fascinated by Cocomi’s photogenic features, with many saying she has the same eyes as her famous father.

Big sister Koki was quick to support her sister’s modelling debut online by sharing photos of the upcoming Vogue cover with a touching message…

▼ And an adorable photo of herself with her sister when they were younger.

Cocomi returned the favour a day later on her own account, which already has 317,000 followers despite having been activated just a few days ago.

Cocomi is much more than just a pretty face, though, as she’s also a talented musician who started playing the violin at the age of three and the flute at the age of 11. She’s set to enter university this year while keeping up with her music and modelling for fashion brands like Dior, who recently appointed her as one of their ambassadors.

With so much hype around Cocomi’s modelling debut, the new issue of Vogue looks set to sell out at news stands, just like the July 2018 issue of Elle Japan did when her sister Koki debuted on the cover.

