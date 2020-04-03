Why grow out of being an otaku when you can glow up into being a beautiful one?
Most fans of anime, cosplay, and other otaku-oriented fields come into the community in their teens. As with a lot of youth-oriented hobbies, though, sometimes people who started off with intense interest find their passion wanes after a year or two.
But what if instead of growing out of being an otaku, you glow up into a slightly older otaku?
▼ “I changed from watching anime to wearing anime.”
見るオタクから着るオタクになった。
左 高1 右 現在
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/08RDpeFVwb—
Raia (@raia_BFLLC) March 31, 2020
That’s the scenario at the heart of Japanese Twitter’s #otaku glow-up championship 2020 (#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020) hashtag, which has self-professed otaku sharing before-and-after pictures documenting their visual evolutions and revolutions.
▼ Cosplayer @izayoi0523 in junior high (left) and yesterday (right)
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
中学生の頃の自分と昨日の自分多分すぐ消す https://t.co/sMGStcQQFG—
十六夜🍠 next…未定 (@izayoi0523) March 30, 2020
▼ Third year of high school vs. fourth year of college
高校3年生→大学4年生
優勝やない？！！！
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/glCnQPyr6i—
山中おくら (@ymnnkn_okura) March 31, 2020
ヮラ
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/hi9Yavcxih—
ねむたいましろちゃん。 (@Rinch_sk) March 30, 2020
Participation isn’t limited to those actively cosplaying in their photos, either. While many of the “after” photos show some definite anime aesthetic influences, they’re also indicative of current Japanese fashion trends.
化粧があって本当によかったですね
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/DuEAfLSdHu—
そーしゃ⇄こうのゆうか@何でもやります (@neco_monro) April 01, 2020
←中学3年
現在→
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/4G5J35untl—
怪盗戦隊 きのこチャイルド (@kaitou_kinoko) March 31, 2020
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
すいません😅自分優勝候補なんで😅 https://t.co/HibjCiMUGX—
ここあさま@4月12日生誕イベント (@kokoasama0413) March 31, 2020
There are even otaku whose glow-up has nothing to do with changes to their wardrobe or hairdo.
▼ ”The results of my weight training.”
筋トレの効果。
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/u0eRkJ1ION—
ヒロ @逆立ちで階段24段登る人🐈 (@kinnikubanker) March 31, 2020
Once again, though, a change in physique isn’t a prerequisite.
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
やはりこれだ https://t.co/EQCqiQIl8j—
しおたん (@macrossflove) March 31, 2020
←中3 高2→
ウケる。
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/EoOiUqrvOo—
mona😈 (@melomelo_MONA) March 30, 2020
垢抜けたかは知りませんが、昔のあだ名は「ペ・ヨンジュン」でした。
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/tJitQCA88H—
みたらし加奈 (@mitarashikana) March 31, 2020
There’s definitely some impressive makeup and hairstyling going on, but it’s also worth pointing out that many of the time lapses are from mid-teens to early 20s, with some of the changes attributable to growing into young adulthood.
▼ A transition from age 18 to 24
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
1枚目 18歳
2枚目 20歳
3.4枚目 24歳 https://t.co/VMzZeAkUAc—
スーパーハイパーローリングJACKさん (@gari_A_) March 31, 2020
▼ From 18 to 23
これは俺が優勝で良い？
左←18歳 右→23歳
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/BcAHmNG4km—
葵 since you...本店 (@aoi_since) April 01, 2020
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/qlUhhFls7b—
SHiN (@SHiN_Dr_KUMA) March 31, 2020
←中学生 現在→
僕優勝で良いですか？
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/pFw6aF14At—
☆*｡はてにゃん｡*☆ (@hate_1207) March 31, 2020
Some of the most dramatic differences displayed came when male otaku developed an interest in josou, cosplaying in women’s clothing.
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
承認欲求マンだからやらせて… https://t.co/MuBuuazqFm—
佐藤そあ (@U150cm) March 31, 2020
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
中1 → 高3 https://t.co/sm852Hw230—
🥤🥤🥤おいしいコカコーラ🥤🥤🥤 (@mlunias) March 31, 2020
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
犯罪者みてぇ
←2015 2020→ https://t.co/eKFfzDZrj0—
まかろん (@macaronixx) March 30, 2020
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
初めてこういうの参加したけど合ってる？ https://t.co/Li8mHxFuqh—
DEVILOOF Ray (@Ray_dvlf) March 31, 2020
Even some non-Japanese otaku have joined in the fun.
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020
For your consideration. https://t.co/PPQYV8wEpF—
銀河のジョッス★ (@godirtypop) March 31, 2020
Of course, despite the name, #otaku glow-up championship 2020 isn’t a formal competition. However, if it were, and we had to pick a winner based on the criteria of the biggest change between their submitted photos, this guy would be tough to beat.
before ⇨ after
#オタク垢抜けた選手権2020 https://t.co/8wEHJhJ7RA—
セト先生 (@Drum_set0) March 31, 2020
But really, the hashtag isn’t about competing with others, but celebrating the joy of looking like you want to look.
Featured image: Twitter/@izayoi0523
