Enjoy the moment while it lasts, because the two of you might not last forever.
Kyoto is one of the most beautiful places in Japan, and the city’s aesthetic charms aren’t limited to temples and shrines. For example on the eastern outskirts of town, in Sakyo Ward, you’ll find the Keage Incline.
蹴上インクライン
特別な日を満開の桜の下で。
2020.3.31 撮影 SONY Alpha
#蹴上インクライン
#桜
#京都
#そうだ京都行こう
#SonyAlpha
#写真好きな人と繋がりたい
#Photography https://t.co/4XSku9a9Qe—
いのたけ (@ino_take_) March 30, 2020
The sloping pathway was originally part of a transportation network that connected Kyoto and Lake Biwa, found over the prefectural border to the east in Shiga Prefecture. To link two canals, boats were put on rail cars and transported up or down the incline, which his why the path is so wide.
桜のトンネルが続く蹴上インクライン。日中は観光客で賑わうものの、誰もいない深夜近くになると静かになり辺りは一変。物語りの世界に引き込まれるような神秘的な美しさでした。
2020年4月2日 京都にて https://t.co/AUbZs7PSAa—
Harry (@Harry8195) April 02, 2020
Now a pedestrian walkway, a place this picturesque is obviously a popular date spot, especially during cherry blossom season. As pointed out by Japanese Twitter user @dashiegg_, a common lovey-dovey activity is for you and your sweetheart to stand atop the rails and walk hand-in-hand up the incline, like in the photo below.
カップルで蹴上インクラインへ❤️
kimono-koto.com/okyakusama/179…
#京都 #四条烏丸 #着物レンタル #和服 #浴衣 #浴衣レンタル #そうだ京都行こう #蹴上インクライン #南禅寺 #岡崎神社 #蹴上… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
京都着物レンタル古都 (@kyoto_koto3) January 12, 2019
But while there’s definitely a romantic atmosphere to that snapshot, @dashiegg_ has also pointed out that there’s a much less warm-and-fuzzy reality waiting up ahead.
インクラインでカップルの｢2本のレールまたいで手繋ぐ｣ってのが流行ってるみたいやけど、
その真ん中2本のレール別々の線路やからお前らの行先も完全別々やぞってことで見る度にわろてる(笑) https://t.co/IFaKlyzHKi—
だし (@dashiegg_) April 01, 2020
“It seems like straddling the rails and holding hands while you walk up the Keage Incline has become a thing. But the two rails the couples are standing on are actually different lines.
Every time I see this, I want to say ‘Hey! You guys are gonna be going down completely separate paths!’”
Sure enough, if you take a careful enough look at the tracks, you’ll see that he’s right. The inner rails are only close enough for couples to easily reach each other’s hands because they’re way narrower than the tracks for a train car would be, and so if both parties keep walking on the rails they’re standing on, eventually they’ll have to disentwine their fingers and say good-bye.
これがあの蹴上インクラインってやつか。 https://t.co/c3X7IIleLL—
サグラ (@sagra_k) March 28, 2020
That said, in a follow-up tweet @dashiegg_ makes it clear he’s not really trying to rain on anyone’s parade. “Eh, but I still think it looks pretty and it’s a good travel picture spot, so the most important thing is to enjoy it however you want to.” And really, when you stop and think about it, we’re all on our own individual tracks in life until we meet that special someone and hop onto theirs, or go find a new track together.
Source: Twitter/@dashiegg_ via Hachima Kiko
Top image: Pakutaso
