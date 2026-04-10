Grand Hyatt Tokyo celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise with one Pikachu for every year.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo welcomes visitors from around the world every day, but summer is when the establishment’s guests include Pokémon. It’s become an annual tradition for the hotel to offer Pokémon-themed rooms during the summer months.

However, since the Pokémon Red and Green Game Boy games were originally released in Japan in 1996, 2016 marks the 30th anniversary of the franchise, so this year’s Hyatt/Pokémon collaboration needs something extra-special, like a hotel room with 30 Pikachu plushies!

Those 30 Pikachus aren’t the only Pocket Monsters in the room either, as it also features several other species from Pokémon Red and Green (which become Red and Blue for the series’ North American debut). Even if you’re a huge Pokémon fan, you might be wondering if having so many roommates is going to mean you won’t have space to stretch out and unpack your bags during your stay, but that’s really not such a concern since you’ll all be in the Pokémon 30th Anniversary Collaboration Grand Adventure Suite, a Poké-fied version of the Hyatt’s 120-square meter (1,292-square foot) Chairman Suite.

As a matter of fact, there’s enough space for each of the suite’s sections to function as its own Pokémon biome. In the living room is where you’ll find Grass-types like Bulbasaur, Diglett, and Cubone. As Water-types, Squirtle, Psyduck, and Lapras make themselves at home in the bathroom.

That leaves the bedroom as the domain of Charmander, Charizard, and the Fire-types.

▼ Feel free to chuckle at the logic of putting the hottest Pokémon in the bedroom.

The preview photos show that there are a few other Pokémon from outside those three elemental groups who are present, including Eevee and Gengar.

While only one Pokémon suite will available per day, the Grand Hyatt will also have eight 40-square meter double rooms with Pokémon decorations.

Guests of each room type also receive a bundle of 30th anniversary Pokémon merch with passport covers, tote bags, and apparel.

▼ The suite room’s merch bundle also includes plushies of the original starter trio and a talking Pikachu figure.

Even the food is Pokémon-themed, as the suite stay package includes dinner and breakfast served in-room, with the former’s main dish a Pikachu hamburger…

…and the breakfast highlight an extra-thick and fluffy Pikachu pancake.

Guests staying in the non-suite Pokémon rooms will receive a voucher for the Hyatt’s breakfast buffet, and will also be served a Pikachu pancake in the restaurant.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Pokémon rooms will be available to stay in between June 20 and August 26, and reservations can be made now.

Related: Grand Hyatt Tokyo official website

Source, images: PR Times

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

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