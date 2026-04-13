Find out if these limited-edition drinks are really treasures worth hunting for.

It’s been 30 years since Starbucks opened its first branch in Japan on 2 August, 1996, and the chain has some big celebrations lined up for this milestone year. The first surprise in store is The Star Frappuccino, which, unlike other Frappuccino releases, is like a treasure hunt, as it comes in five different flavours, but every branch only sells one flavour.

So, on 8 April when the new drinks were released, our resident Frappuccino hunter K. Masami was especially busy, driving from store to store until she’d tracked down all five flavours. Each one is a re-release of a popular Frappuccino from the past, as a nod to Starbucks’ 30-year history in Japan, but are being billed as new “evolved” versions that are better than before.

As someone who’s tried every new Starbucks release, this was a bold claim Masami was keen to explore, so she started her taste test with the melon variety, priced at 736 yen [US$4.62] for takeout or 750 yen for dine-in.

When she received her drink, the staff member who handed it to her seemed to know what she was up to, saying, “Please enjoy visiting five of our branches!” Masami felt slightly daunted by the task ahead of her, but at least she knew she would be quenched for the task, especially with the ripe juiciness of melon to refresh her. Though this summery fruit has appeared in a number of past Frappuccinos, this new “Star” version is said to contain the most amount of melon pulp ever, and Masami can confirm this is definitely true, as she began to wonder if it was entirely made of pulp after every sip. Finished with a melon sauce containing juice from domestically produced red-fleshed muskmelons and melon-flavoured whipped cream, this was a melon delight from top to bottom – rich, creamy, fruity and delicious, it was everything Masami had hoped it would be, and more.

▼ Next up, the Fruit Yoghurt (717 yen takeout; 730 yen dine-in)

This drink revives a classic from over a decade ago, only with more yoghurt than before. The increased richness and tanginess enhances the four types of fruit – strawberry, yellow peach, orange, and white peach – in the mixed jelly even further, while the dark roasted almonds on the whipped cream topping create an exciting contrast to the smoothness. The yoghurt makes this Frappuccino pleasantly gentle on the stomach, and it’s so deliciously refreshing that Masami would love to drink it as a sweet smoothie every morning.

▼ Now it’s time to try the Kaga Bo Hojicha Frappuccino (717 yen takeout; 730 yen dine-in).

This revival of a 2018 classic features a new ingredient: warabi mochi (a traditional jelly-like bracken starch confection) made with Kaga Bo Hojicha, a special stem-only roasted green tea that originated in the Kaga Domain (modern-day Ishikawa and Toyama Prefectures). As a result, this beverage is chewier and jigglier than the previous version, giving it a more satisfying mouthfeel than the previous Kaga Bo Hojicha Frappuccino.

Made with roasted first-harvest Kaga Bo Hojicha tea leaves, this is an aromatic beverage that satisfies with a very distinct Japanese flavour. The aftertaste is refreshing, but the jelly-like pieces also give you the satisfying feeling of having eaten a dessert, which is an exciting draw for sweet tooths like Masami.

▼ Three down and two to go, we have the Coffee Jelly Frappuccino (687 yen takeout; 700 yen dine-in).

Rubbing her fast-growing belly as she drove to the next city over, Masami couldn’t help but muse over the novelty of visiting so many different Starbucks locations in such a short time period. When she arrived at her destination, she was in the mood for a kick of caffeine to keep her going, so this Frappuccino was perfectly timed. A revival from 2008, the drink contains a coffee-blended milk base, with a layer of coffee jelly made from original espresso roast, but the new twist is the coffee whipped cream topping. The extra caffeine makes it an irresistible treat for coffee lovers, with stronger flavours than a standard coffee Frappuccino making every sip a delicious one.

▼ Finally, the Chunky Cookie (687 yen takeout; 700 yen dine-in).

Now feeling full but slightly sad that her Frappuccino hunt was coming to an end, Masami was glad she’d saved her favourite flavour for last. A revival from 2014, this hearty drink has a vanilla-flavoured milk base, with a whole chocolate chunk cookie blended into it. Though arguably the simplest of the five, for Masami, it was also the most perfect, with the newly developed cookie maintaining a longer crunch for greater satisfaction. With baked chocolate and cookie pieces on top, this sweet drink makes you feel like you’re biting into a cookie with a side of milk, which is a sublime combination.

Surprisingly, after trying all five Star Frappuccinos, Masami didn’t feel as bad as she feared she might. There wasn’t a bad one in the lineup, either, proving why these Frappuccinos are considered classics that can outlast the test of time. However, the thing that surprised Masami the most was how much fun it was, and how it led her to new encounters with people and flavours along the way. It was like a Japanese stamp rally, only with drinks as the reward at each stop, and though Masami recommends trying them all, she does suggest you spread it out over more than one day so you can fully enjoy each drinkable treasure.

Related: Star Frappuccino Store Finder

Source, images: Press release

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