When your husband can’t go out to the izakaya during a pandemic, you bring the izakaya to him.

When people in Japan want to kick back and relax with friends over a meal with some drinks in a casual setting, they head to an izakaya. These tavern-like restaurants, which range from big-name chains to small hole-in-the-wall establishments, can be found all around Japan, and while they’re hugely popular on any given night, the government is now asking people to stay away from them to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

▼ Izakayas fall into the “Three Cs” category that the government has been warning about.

#COVID19 update: The experts on the novel #coronavirus stress the need to avoid three overlapping conditions. The “… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 29, 2020

Foregoing a drink with friends at an izakaya is one of the many unfortunate yet understandable changes people are having to make to their lives right now, but one Twitter user in Japan recently showed you don’t have to sacrifice all the fun of the izakaya whilst staying indoors — if you’re lucky, you can bring the izakaya to you instead.

Twitter user @miansanFP showed us how with this tweet, which read:

“I asked my wife if it would be okay if I went out for drinks seeing as it was the weekend, and she said no because of the coronavirus. I obediently went home, and when I got there, this menu was waiting for me. As always, my wife is just too adorable.”

The menu is beautifully handwritten with an impressive variety of options to choose from. At the top right is a cute image of blue penguin holding a sign that says, “Welcome to Izakaya Belltree. Open: From the time you get home. Close: Last order around 10 p.m.”

On the top left is the drinks menu, which lists the following beverages: Beer; Mikan Sour; Peach Sour; Shikwasa Sour; Grapefruit Juice; Green Tea.

▼ Drinks are a vital part of any night out at an izakaya.

Underneath the drinks menu is the Food Menu, with the “Speed Menu” consisting of the following items: Edamame (regular or grilled); Rolled Omelette Cooked with Dashi Stock; Crunchy Daikon; Spicy Bean Sprouts with Sesame Dressing; Peanuts and Rice Crackers; Cream Cheese and Crackers; Almond Chocolate.

▼ Because sometimes you want to start eating and drinking the minute you walk in the door.

While the “Speed Menu” mostly consists of pre-packaged items that can be quickly poured into a bowl or microwaved and put onto a plate for the hungry salaryman, the “Regular Menu” consists of more substantial fare: Chinese-Style Fried Chicken Topped With Sweet Vinegar and Soy Sauce; French Fries; Chicken Tenderloin with Grilled Cheese; Ajillo; Bite-Sized Gyoza Pot-Stickers (without garlic); Salad; King Oyster Mushroom with Soy Sauce, Shiso, and Butter; Japanese Mountain Yam with Salt and Pepper; Chilli Prawns; Weiner Sausage; Chicken with Cucumber.

Is your mouth watering yet? Ours certainly are, and so are the mouths of other Twitter users who laid eyes on the extensive menu.

“Omg I am SO jealous right now!”

“What a wonderful, caring partner you have!”

“If I were at that izakaya, I’d order everything on the menu!”

“At-home drinking parties are all the rage these days, but this is next level!”

“This put a smile on my face just when I needed it — thank you!”

It is nice to see people coming up with creative ideas to help keep each other happy and entertained during the current health crisis. And now that a state of emergency has been declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, now may be the time for us all to create our own perfect izakayas at home.

Just remember to serve up an otoshi appetiser and avoid stacking your plates at the end of your night out indoors, because that izakaya taboo is likely to irk your partner at home just as much as it irks people outdoors.

Source: Twitter/@miansanFP

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Pakutaso (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!