For a while, coronavirus cases in Japan were surprisingly low compared to a number of other countries around the world. However, with very few tests being conducted, pundits wondered if the true numbers might be higher and people had been lulled into a false sense of complacency at a time when cities around the world were shutting down.
Now, infections are rising at an alarming rate and unknown routes of transmission in new cases have been as high as 70 percent, prompting the Japanese government to issue a nationwide state of emergency. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly asserted that a lockdown like the ones seen in London and New York is not possible here, due to civil liberties protected by the Constitution, and can only ask that people stay home and avoid non-urgent, non-essential outings to help save lives.
At a recent press conference, Abe said: “Person-to-person interactions must be reduced by 80 percent, or at least 70 percent, in order to end the emergency declaration in a month”. Judging from scenes on the weekend, however, the emergency declaration may well need to be extended because people appear to have missed the memo to stay home.
At Enoshima, a popular beachside destination in Tokyo’s neighbouring Kanagawa Prefecture, people were sightseeing in such great numbers on Sunday that there were traffic jams on the roads.
▼ “Enoshima today. The number of infected people certainly won’t be decreasing.”
今日の江の島。そりゃ感染者減らないわな… https://t.co/LIE0tteMei—
Kai🐟 (@enoshima2019) April 19, 2020
This lineup of cars was headed towards Kamakura, another popular tourist spot in Kanagawa, at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
4月19日（日）12時30分現在の二の鳥居付近歩道橋および国道134号由比ガ浜海岸付近の画像です。午後になって車の通行量が増えてきました。
今は車での鎌倉への観光も控えるようお願いいたします。
皆様のご協力により、少しでも早く通常… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
鎌倉市観光協会 (@kamakura_kyokai) April 19, 2020
In Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the capital, people were out and about in droves, enjoying the sunny weather as if it was an ordinary weekend.
▼ “Setagaya Park is crowded…80 percent [reduction in social contact] non-existent.”
世田谷公園 激混み なんとかしてよ東京都
これじゃモグラ叩き。やばい 80%無理
#世田谷公園 #三密 #おうちに居よう https://t.co/s2fJjKN1Wh—
fuji (@fuji25184961) April 19, 2020
▼ “Setagaya Park is about 20 percent more crowded than usual. Self-restraint mode is totally over.”
世田谷公園、平常時の120%くらい人がいる。自粛モード完全終了しとる。 https://t.co/D2xpo1cvrd—
駄犬@kabu ͭ ͧ ͬ ͣ ͥ (@daken_in_market) April 19, 2020
Komazawa Olympic Park, which lies mostly in Setagaya Ward, but stretches partly into Meguro Ward, was originally constructed for the 1964 Summer Olympics. On Sunday, it was crowded with people using the running, cycling and walking tracks that circle the park.
駒沢オリンピック公園やばっ。 https://t.co/PoKaLfL8IR—
ばび🌧️ (@aoyamacapital) April 19, 2020
スーパーではマスクしてない人が多い、知らない女に中指立てられて入り口塞がれる、レジに並べばおじいちゃんにもっと前に詰めろって舌打ちされ押される、怖くてスーパーもコンビニも行けてない😂
そして駒沢公園封鎖してほしい、
駅から公園行く… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
marie (@mariririri22) April 17, 2020
Since the very early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in Japan, the government has been asking people to avoid the “Three Cs” of: Closed spaces; crowded places; and close-contact settings. While they’ve now moved on to ask people to stay home as much as possible at all times, it appears that the public has gotten used to thinking that non-closed, open-air environments pose little risk to catching the disease.
This goes some way to explaining why parks and other outdoor areas like the bank of the Tama River at Futakotamagawa were crowded on the weekend.
二子玉川の河川敷、遠目だけれどあまりに人が多くて唖然としてしまった。普通のピクニックだね https://t.co/RCAnevpW9S—
シンバ (@reoreohoh) April 19, 2020
Another problem arises with the case of shops being allowed to remain open during the state of emergency. As shops are considered an essential service, people appear to think that a leisurely window shop isn’t any different to an essential grocery shop.
In Shinagawa Ward, the shopping arcade at Musashikoyama, the longest covered arcade in the city, was crowded with people.
武蔵小山の商店街。
緊急事態宣言の状況下ですが、むちゃくちゃ賑わっていますね。。
※買出しのための外出でしたが、商店街に入らずに別のところで買い物しました。 https://t.co/CQrhij9oL6—
池田 泰延 / Yasunobu Ikeda (@clockmaker) April 19, 2020
【安定の、品川区武蔵小山なう☀️】
今も こんな感じ‼️
スーパーとドラッグストアがあるので、すっさまじい人混み☀️
東京は繁華街は閉まってて、
商店街は毎日 #三密 万歳。
コロナウイルスは串カツ田中で店員が発症してるし… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
ZOOMで世界を繋ぐ タカ (@karate_fighter_) April 19, 2020
▼ “No two-metre social distancing here…”
【 #武蔵小山 なう‼️】
品川区のムサコは、安定の三密www
いつもの生活が繰り広げられてます🇯🇵
スーパーが何件もあるので仕方ない💦
2mは慣れるというソーシャルディスタンスというものは存在していません✋
自宅待機で外… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
ZOOMで世界を繋ぐ タカ (@karate_fighter_) April 18, 2020
Kichijoji, in Tokyo’s Musashino City, is another popular shopping area that was filled with shoppers in close proximity to one another on the weekend.
今日の #吉祥寺。
タピオカ屋さんも飲食店も物販も多くの店がやってて大賑わい。
これでコロナが収束したら大したもんだよ…
4/19日 15:30 丸井〜井の頭公園 https://t.co/D12VlkZgIW—
菊竹進@P&M (@s_kikutake) April 19, 2020
今日の吉祥寺、実際にはこんな感じだった ＃東京吉祥寺 twitter.com/YahooNewsTopic… https://t.co/JQWQJd6emS—
KOTARO (@KOTARO6340) April 19, 2020
▼ By contrast, this is Kichijoji at 8:00 p.m. at night.
20時前でしたかな。
吉祥寺の様子です。
#吉祥寺 #コロナ #外出自粛 https://t.co/jmUS0QjqV4—
yohei okusa (@yoheiokusa) April 18, 2020
Why the difference between night and day? Because the Tokyo government has requested that stores shorten their business hours and restaurants close by 8:00 p.m. and izakaya taverns close by 7:00 p.m.
▼ The closures have turned other areas of the city into ghost towns at night, like Shibuya…
誰もいない華金の渋谷。
道玄坂のユニクロ前まで電車の発車音。
ネズミとタクシーしかいない。
松屋とドンキとコンビニのみ営業。
一生に一度あるかないかだといいな… https://t.co/6Jb32AdwMM—
SNICKERS (@scherzare) April 17, 2020
▼ And Shinjuku.
「誰もいない新宿」
きらびやかな灯りはあっても誰も居ないですね。
#新宿
#風景写真
#Landscapephotography
#ファインダー越しの私の世界
#カメラ好きな人と繋がりたい
#写真撮ってると繋がりたい… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
K1(カーアイン、またはけーいち／ダグラス壊圓改め) (@FEMC7777) April 19, 2020
The government’s focus on nighttime closures has prompted jokes from the public about how the virus must only come out at night, but it’s proving to be an effective strategy to keep people indoors.
However, as we know, the virus doesn’t just come out at night — it’s active twenty-four-seven, and all it takes is one face-touch or one sneeze or cough within two metres (six feet) to spread at an alarming rate between individuals, regardless of whether you’re at a restaurant, a store, a tourist spot or the local park.
If people can’t follow the example of famous faces like Abe and Gen Hoshino and just stay home, the government may have to ramp up coronavirus countermeasures and place even more restrictions on public movement and businesses. So, for the love of God, and your fellow neighbour, take note of the current social distancing guidelines and please…stay the heck home.
