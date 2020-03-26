People now fear a lockdown is on the horizon in Tokyo.
While a number of governments around the world have been calling on their citizens to practice social distancing, avoid non-essential travel, and maintain a distance of six-feet between each other in an effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Japan have been largely free from such concerns.
Here, the government has been asking citizens to practice “jishuku“, or “self-restraint” in regards to attending big events, asking them to specifically avoid large gatherings in poorly ventilated areas where people talk loudly and in close proximity.
@davidhalchester @HirokoTabuchi Just so the world knows that this is not about Japanese complacency, but us followi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Naofumi Kagami 加々美直史 (@naofumi) March 21, 2020
This request for “jishuku”, however, is a vague and seemingly lenient one that’s led to people crowding in well-ventilated areas like parks for hanami cherry blossom viewing, and travelling on packed trains to work as usual. There’s been no real sense of fear or panic here, but that suddenly changed after the governor of Tokyo held a press conference in the nation’s capital last night.
Speaking to the media, Governor Yuriko Koike said 41 new cases of coronavirus in Tokyo had been recorded that day, the biggest jump in numbers the city has seen so far, and more than double the previous daily record of 17. Out of these new cases, the routes of infection for 13 were unclear, suggesting possible community spread. In order to avoid “an explosion of infectious cases”, Koike called for citizens to “work from home as much as possible during the week“, “refrain from going out at night“, and “avoid non-essential outings by all means necessary this weekend.”
▼ The announcement comes a day after the decision was made to postpone this year’s Tokyo Olympics until next year.
This is definitely stronger wording and clearer messaging than what’s been used in the past. Can’t believe it’s tak… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Oona McGee 🇯🇵🇮🇪🇦🇺 (@OonaMcGee) March 25, 2020
The governor made it clear that now is a critical time to prevent an explosive rise in the number of infections, and said any decision to implement a citywide lockdown would be based on advice from health experts. This follows on from her statement on Monday that Tokyo could go into lockdown if the spread of the virus could not be contained.
Koike’s press conference appeared to have an effect on the public, who headed out to stores immediately afterwards to start panic-buying.
▼ Stores were unusually crowded for 9 p.m.
スーパーが人生イチ混んでる、、
#コロナウイルス https://t.co/3QW14Z2cgO—
taichi (@n_tmvi) March 25, 2020
▼ One hour after the press release at a store in the middle of Tokyo.
都知事会見開始から1時間後の都心スーパーの様子です、ご査収下さい。 https://t.co/1gGS7vXIN3—
ボヘカラ (@BOHE_BABE) March 25, 2020
▼ Meat and fresh produce shelves soon became empty.
例外なく近所のスーパーもすっからかんやった… https://t.co/9X6czZDVIi—
Ryo Hayashima (@RHayashima) March 25, 2020
スーパーにティッシュを買いに来て、ティッシュはないものの、お肉も野菜もパンも何もないΣ(ŎдŎ|||)ﾉﾉまた何か大事な情報を逃したのかな.... https://t.co/BBHyi2DqHM—
桃山の桃=͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ (@Lily_art29) March 25, 2020
▼ An expensive supermarket in Tokyo’s posh Minato Ward.
港区の高級スーパーにおける、買い溜めの状況。阿呆の極み。パスタさえ残り2割程度しか残ってなかった。 https://t.co/jVA4jxBH5n—
ずっき〜 (@zuckystar) March 25, 2020
▼ And, like many other countries, the pasta section had been raided as well.
今朝東京のスーパーでは既に食品が消えていた
買いだめしてる人を非難するツイートよく見るけど日頃家族から
これもうないよあれ買ってくれなかったの？
って言われてばかりの主婦の気持ちは少し理解できる
家族の為にという気持ちが大きいのだ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
きちせ@1日1花王保護猫キャンペーン (@umiusagi88) March 25, 2020
▼ Along with the rice section.
東京やばいですよー
真剣に食料なくなってきてる
買い占められてる
深夜のスーパーには人だかりだし
この他にもパスタ、缶詰、インスタント麺がほぼ空でした https://t.co/lUghnyxvHV—
きつね (@kitune_band) March 25, 2020
▼ Pasta, rice, and instant noodles, all gone.
遅かった、、
スーパーのパスタと米とカップ麺とパンは9割方掻っ攫われとる、、 https://t.co/qPkzGIRQRu—
κυиι_花粉滅殺🌲🔥 (@92kk_amz350) March 25, 2020
@kishiagoooo13 ついさっき24営業のSEIYUに割り材買いに行ったら
夕方前ぐらいの時間帯の小さなスーパーレベルで混んでた
カップ麺コーナーはすごかったよ
(都内在住だけど備蓄ある) https://t.co/37FzUcx8u1—
Lou (@Lou_H50120) March 25, 2020
スーパーの棚がスッカスカ！ https://t.co/bjHWuwuEQQ—
atsushiiza (@trynna96) March 25, 2020
People in the city couldn’t believe how quickly the products flew off shelves immediately after the governor’s press conference.
小池さんが土日出るなって言ったら
早速、近所のスーパーがこの状態…
速すぎ…
こういう時こそ腹の脂肪を燃焼するチャンスだ❗️ https://t.co/bKroFxHg8u—
美容師 村山恭吾 (@asunosinwa) March 25, 2020
Even our own reporter P.K. Sanjun had a hard time finding his usual supplies of pasta and noodles at his local supermarket.
As Tokyo appears to enter phase two of its countermeasures to control the growing pandemic, the general public appears to have entered phase two of the panic buying as well.
Here’s hoping we don’t see a repeat of the toilet-paper panic-stealing that accompanied phase one of the panic-buying, where toilet paper was cleared from stores around the country.
As Koike said, now is a critical time in containing the outbreak, so keep washing those hands, stay indoors, and for the love of God, and your fellow neighbour, stay inside this weekend and away from the sakura cherry blossoms. You can always view them in VR instead.
Source: Hachima Kiko
Featured image: Twitter/@n_tmvi
Insert images © SoraNews24
