10 anime icons to remember, but not to trust.

Japanese fans have got it all figured out when it comes to ranking their favorite anime characters, pleasant or not. When it comes to duplicitous characters, some are meant to stir the pot and others surprise us with their change in character or actions, but they all leave their mark in one way or another.

That’s why Japan’s goo Ranking asked over 3,000 people who they would pick as the most traitorous character that anime has to offer.

While we won’t be getting into the specific nature of their betrayals, we can’t guarantee fans have already sniffed out every character on the list, so caution for those wanting to remain completely unspoiled for Crayon Shin-chan, Bleach, Naruto, Attack on Titan, Lupin III, Assassination Classroom, and the Gundam franchise.

And now on to the survey’s top 10:

10. Nina Purpleton (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory): 121 votes

9. Reccoa Londe (Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam): 122 votes

8. Buriburizaemon (Crayon Shin-chan): 140 votes

7. Gin Ichimaru (Bleach): 147 votes

6. Char Aznable (Gundam franchise): 166 votes

There isn’t too much of a gap in terms of votes, but all of the top five characters have over 200 votes. They really must have made an impact on fans!

5. Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto): 207 votes

Sasuke Uchiha, one of the last surviving members of the Uchiha clan in Naruto, established a pretty solid fifth place in the ranking with his cold demeanor and thirst for vengeance. Throughout the series, he constantly changes alignments in pursuit of his ultimate goal, throwing fellow characters and friends for a loop time and time again.

4. Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan): 225 votes

Loyal Reiner Braun came in at a solid fourth place. He’s known as one of the kindest and strongest main characters of Attack on Titan, but as the story progresses, his psychological and mental damage manifests itself in a way that unsettles everyone – including himself.

3. Sosuke Aizen (Bleach): 251 votes

One of the most significant villains of the Bleach anime series clocked in at third place with just over 250 votes. He starts off as a mysterious character whose sinister nature is revealed more and more as the story progresses, which comes to a head at the end of the series. Too vague? Sorry, that’s all we can say here.

2. Fujiko Mine (Lupin the Third): 320 votes

This Bond girl-esque character in Lupin the Third is a professional criminal, which makes her pretty hard to trust to begin with. She uses her attractiveness to fool targets throughout the series. Considering she was purposely made to be a backstabbing type of person and Lupin the Third is such a popular series, we’re not surprised she came in at second with nearly a 70-vote lead over third place’s Aizen.

1. Kaede Kayano (Assassination Classroom): 327 votes

With a series title like Assassination Classroom, how can you trust anyone? Kaede Kayano’s backstabbing nature must have been a shock even considering this – enough to earn her first place. She starts off as a passive and cheerful background character whose true nature and identity come to the surface in a shocking way later in the series. We’d tell you more, but…no further spoilers.

Like we said, some traitors are born and some are made (there’s a little nurture versus nature for you). Whose mistrustfulness made the most impact on you? Leave a comment and let us know!

