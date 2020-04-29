We’re pleasantly surprised to discover that a 100 yen gadget allows us to make acceptably decent sushi.

With many of us trying to stay at home at the moment, we’re sure everyone has been doing a lot more home cooking recently. And if, like us, you’re running out of recipes to try, any new tool or idea for cooking is bound to be a welcome help.

Well, we found exactly such an item at 100 yen shop Can Do, and one of our Japanese-language reporters, Go Hatori, was happy to give it a brave try. The product in question? A sushi maker, of all things!

Sure, we’ve already seen how versatile the product range at 100 yen shops can be, serving needs from disaster preparedness to cosplay. But will “Sushikko” the sushi maker, a simple-looking, plastic gadget really allow us to make decent sushi? Sushi making, after all, is supposed to be a highly specialized craft, isn’t it?

Let’s see how the cooking session with Sushikko went.

We first cooked some rice and added vinegar to it to make the vinegared rice (sumeshi) that we need for sushi.