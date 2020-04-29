When Marnie was telecommuting.

Being a Studio Ghibli fan means being used to waiting. The anime studio’s last theatrical feature came out all the way back in 2014, and the only other thing it’s produced since is Hayao Miyazaki’s exclusive-to-the-Ghibli Museum Boro the Caterpillar (which we were lucky enough to catch a screening of).

But that’s just the way it goes when dealing with a company with uncompromising quality standards and a founder who doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. However, while Ghibli takes its sweet time releasing new anime, it’s being refreshingly speedy in keeping the flow of video conference backgrounds going, and has just made its latest batch available.

The third set to be released in as many weeks includes the mysterious lake house from When Marnie Was There, which can turn your living room or basement walls into a serene slice of the Hokkaido countryside. Conversely, if you want something that will signal to coworkers and clients that you’re hard at work from your home office, you could slide in amongst the hard-working ladies at Porco Rosso’s aircraft workshop.

Also part of the new set are a vertically oriented conference scene from Pom Poko, perfect for via-smartphone planning session with your ostensibly human business partners (who may actually be shapeshifting tanuki in disguise) and a fancy banquet scene from The Cat Returns, appropriate for any online luncheons, dinner dates, or cocktail parties you’re holding remotely as part of social distancing.

▼ All of the backgrounds can be downloaded here on the official Studio Ghibli website.

As beautiful as these backgrounds, plus those from the previous two sets, are, we can’t help but notice that Ghibli has yet to release any for Grave of the Fireflies, Only Yesterday, Ocean Waves, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Tales from Earthsea, or The Wind Rises, so hopefully those are coming soon.

Source: Studio Ghibli

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: Studio Ghibli

