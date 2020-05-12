A very sweet take on Japanese stationery.

One thing Japan is known for around the world is its vast array of high-quality, unusual stationery. Whether you’re after pencils that sprout into herbs in the garden or a memo pad that slowly reveals a Kyoto temple as the pages are torn away, Japanese designers have made all sorts of stationery dreams come true, and now they’ve taken things to the next level by transforming the nation’s beloved glue stick into an edible product.

The new product is modelled on the ubiquitous Arabic Yamato brand liquid glue stick, a well-known staple in schools, offices, and homes around the country. Its little sponge head makes glue distribution fast and easy, but now that little sponge head will be distributing something entirely different, because these special-edition glue sticks will be filled with honey.

The new release has been given the punny name “Hachimitsu Arabikkuri!? Yamato“, with “hachimitsu” meaning “honey” and “Arabikkuri” meaning “Ah, What a surprise”.

▼ Ah, what a surprise! Now you can spread honey on your toast like glue!

The new product features a bright lid and an amber-coloured plastic tube that looks almost identical to the original glue stick, with the same “Arabic Yamato” label written in katakana script on the front.

▼ The only major difference is this one includes the word “honey” in both English and Japanese.

Before you get any smart ideas about filling your old glue tubes with honey to create a similar effect, the makers of the honey glue stick have been quick to point out that this particular tube differs from the original as it uses food-grade plastic.

The 70-gram (2.5-ounce) Hachimitsu Arabikkuri!? Yamato contains Canadian honey and will retail for 864 yen (US$8.04). It will be available to purchase online from 13 May and will appear in variety stores and station kiosks around Japan from early June.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!