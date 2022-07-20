Starbucks Reserve Roastery’s latest offering will make you feel like you’re holidaying in Europe without even stepping on an aeroplane.

Summer in Japan is well and truly here, and many of us are dreaming of a getaway holiday to help us escape the humidity and unwind. Thankfully, there’s the perfect spot in Tokyo’s fancy Nakameguro neighbourhod to make you feel like you’ve been whisked away on an expensive trip to Italy.

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo has transformed its outside seating on the third and fourth floors into a ‘Summer Terrace‘. Decorating the terrace with plants like agaves, bat orchids, cacti, and anthuriums, it’s the perfect place to sit and take in the summer breeze, with a great view of the Meguro River below.

The best time to enjoy the terrace is around dusk, when the weather gets cooler. As the sun sets, the plants will be lit with a sparkling turquoise light, transforming the terrace into a serene, atmospheric spot to unwind after a long, hot day.

There will also be some new items on the menu to help you enjoy your time on the terrace — the Roasterie Piattini Flight will consist of eight small appetisers including focaccia sandwiches, 18-month aged prosciutto, and smoked salmon. Piattini means ‘small dish’ in Italian, and the Piattini Flight is designed to pair perfectly with your favourite cocktail or beverage from the Roastery’s Arriviamo Bar.

▼ The Roasterie Piattini Flight — 3,520 yen (US$25.41)

Included in the Piattini Flight are —

● Focaccia Sandwich Prosciutto Cotto (a sandwich made using prosciutto cotto from France)

● Sfiratini Olive (bread filled with juicy olives)

● Pomodoro Finto (a rich cheese ball wrapped in a tomato sauce jus, which looks exactly like a mini tomato)

● Conchiglie Mussels (squid-shell shaped pasta stuffed with mussels and ricotta cheese, baked in herbed breadcrumbs)

● 18-Month-Aged Prosciutto Crudo (cured ham from Spain)

● Smoked Salmon (with red onion and capers)

● Torta Lampone Chocolato (a bitter chocolate cake with a raspberry filling)

● Mango Marshmallow (meringue with gelatin and mango puree)

Also new on the menu this summer is the Macedonia with Berry Foam.

▼ Macedonia with Berry Foam (1,320 yen [US$9.53])

Macedonia is a popular fruity dessert in the Mediterranean region, and Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo’s take on it features muscat, pineapple, and pink grapefruit soaked in elderflower syrup, with strawberry and raspberry foam on top. The Macedonia seems perfect for keeping you cool and refreshed on hot summer nights, with its blend of sweet syrupy fruit mixed with slightly sour foam on the top.

The Summer Terrace will officially open on July 21, with the new menu items going on sale on the same day, and will be open until August 31. The Piattini Flight will be sold in two-hour shifts starting from 4:00p.m. and are available in limited quantities, so if you’re keen to sample some Mediterranean cuisine be sure to reserve in advance.

If you’re unable to get to Tokyo and are looking for other ways to keep cool and relax in the summer, we have a cheaper (and granted, less sophisticated) method to help you beat the heat.

Source: Starbucks Japan, PR Times

Images: PR Times

