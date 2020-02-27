Interspecies Reviewers has been kicked off multiple networks in Japan, but now it’s found one that’s welcoming it with open arms.

Interspecies Reviewers is an anime in which the protagonists visit a new monster girl brothel (or two) each and every episode. But while that’s a pretty impressive display of stamina by the its cast of characters, the series itself is in danger of not reaching its broadcast climax.

The show debuted on January 11, and is planned for a total of 12 episodes. However, it’s since been dropped by multiple broadcasters in Japan. Tokyo MX, the Tokyo area’s largest independent network and primary home of late-night anime, gave Interspecies Reviewers the boot after Episode 4, and Kobe’s Sun TV showed the Reviewers the door after Episode 6.

▼ Preview for Interspecies Reviewers Episode 7, a.k.a. Episode Dudes Getting Off By Watching Monster Girls Lay Eggs

That left Kyoto’s local KBS as the only free television source for the series (two paid satellite TV options also exist), but in a parallel to the anatomy of its in-anime “heroes,” Interspecies Reviewers has suddenly popped up in an unexpected place, as the producers have announced that this week it’ll begin airing on Gifu Prefecture’s Gifu Broadcasting System TV network.

It’s extremely unusual for a Japanese TV station to add a new program mid-season, but Interspecies Reviewers will join the Gifu Broadcasting System lineup on Saturday, February 29 at 2:30 a.m. (effectively part of the Friday late-night block). Rather than deny viewers any of Interspecies Reviewers already established rich lore and detailed plot, Gifu Broadcasting System will be starting with Episode 1, then working at a vigorous pace to catch up to the newest content by showing two episodes back-to-back at 2:30 a.m. on March 4 and 5, 3 a.m. on March 6, and 5 a.m. on March 6, before settling into a regular Saturday 2:30 a.m. schedule for the rest of the series.

Like KBS and satellite broadcaster BS11, Gifu Broadcasting System will be showing the Standard Version of the anime, as opposed to its “♥ ♥ ♥Uncensored Version♥ ♥ ♥.” However, fans will be happy to know that the announcement of the Gifu Broadcasting System schedule from the official Interspecies Reviewers Twitter account clearly lists all 12 episodes. With the anime’s reputation very clearly preceding it, that seems to indicate that Gifu Broadcasting System is prepared to see the series through to its presumably happy ending.

Source: Interspecies Reviewers official website via Otakomu

Top image: YouTube/mediafactory

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!