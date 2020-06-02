We thought that Shinji was done getting into close shaves but it appears he couldn’t run away this time.

Neon Genesis Evangelion, the 1995 anime television series that is still subject to intense deconstruction today, is back for a new product collaboration with Schick Japan K.K. Beginning on May 25, a series of limited-edition Schick x Evangelion razor blades hit the shelves in in drugstores across Japan. This isn’t the first time that Evangelion has teamed up with Schick, but these latest designs are truly top-notch. The new lineup was intended to celebrate the upcoming fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, which was originally slated for a June 27 release but has been delayed due to COVID-19.

The collaboration razors are part of Schick’s Hydro 5 model line (featuring a quintuple-bladed razor for extra protection) and come in three designs based on important entities in the show: the purple Eva Unit-01 piloted by Shinji Ikari, the red Eva Unit-02 piloted by Asuka Langley Sohryu, and a gray design paying homage to the logo of special organization NERV.

Check out the promotional clip for the lineup, which is possibly the most epic advertisement for a personal hygiene product we’ve ever seen:

Note the unique coloring and tiny lettering on each razor handle, which read “Evangelion-01 Test Type,” “Evangelion-02 Production Model,” and “NERV: Tokyo-III” respectively. Each razor also comes equipped with a moisture box containing a gel of hyaluronic acid, aloe, and a mix of vitamins to protect skin while shaving, a flip-style trimmer that makes it easy to get rid of pesky nose hairs or sideburns, and one replacement blade besides the one that’s already attached to the handle.

In addition to the basic product model described above, the collaboration lineup also features three variations:

▼ Specially packaged models with a razor handle, a stylized travel pouch, and two replacement blades besides the one that’s already attached

▼ Packs of four specially-colored razor blades and a ring holder

▼ Amazon-exclusive packaged models with a razor handle, a stylized travel pouch, an acrylic stand, and two replacement blades besides the one that’s already attached

All product models are available in limited quantities while supplies last. Prices may vary from store to store.

Once you’ve shaved and have nothing else to do before the release of the last Rebuild film, why not kill some time by strumming along to an Evangelion Asuka Telecaster?

