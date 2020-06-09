A great way to beat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Even to people without any musical skill or knowledge, Japanese instrument maker Pearl is a well-known name, often seen printed across the large base drums played by countless bands big and small. For decades it’s been a name you can trust when it comes to quality drum components.

▼ When Mr. Sato competed in the 2013 Air Guitar World Championships, Pearl was there

And soon they will become a name you can trust in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, with Pearl’s upcoming liquid disinfectant stand.

It works in the same way as a hi-hat in which a drummer uses a foot pedal to raise and lower a cymbal over another cymbal to create a range of sounds. Like so:

Pearl’s new stand uses the same principle, but rather than cymbals, the pump on a bottle of hand sanitizer is compressed by the pedal. This allows for hands-free dispersion of your favorite virus-killing goo.

Much like drum stands, this is fully adjustable to a range of heights from 61 centimeters (24 inches) to 87 centimeters (34 inches).

It can also adjust to fit an array of bottle sizes and even the pedal position can be moved so this stand can squeeze into even the most awkward spaces.

This flexibility makes it perfect for public spaces like shops or schools, and it even comes with some instruction cards to help people’s understandable confusion when laying their eyes on one of these things for the first time.

Pearl will begin selling these stands in July for 15,000 yen (US$137) each, at which time we ask everyone to resist the urge to play “Immigrant Song“ on one. Otherwise, you’ll have a mess on your hands.

They say necessity is the mother of invention, which makes unique cross-over products like this understandable. Hopefully, it finds success and motivates Pearl to rig a similar device that will flush public toilets too, not because of coronavirus per se. They’re just nasty.

