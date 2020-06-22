Fumakilla promises to kill all roaches in your home, but you have to ask yourself if that’s what you really want.

As the mercury starts to soar, everyone’s favorite animal, the noble cockroach, emerges to brighten our days with their glistening bodies and lovely long antennae. Not everyone, however, is a fan, so it’s also around this time of year that people start searching for the most effective ways to kill these things, and to this end Fumakillia’s Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus is emerging as a top seller.

Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus is a liquid insecticide that simply requires a single squirt into any crevice to fill it with a roach targeting fume that lasts for a month. That’s not all either, but to give you a clearer idea of how Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus works, let’s read a couple of the many five-star reviews left by satisfied users on Amazon Japan.

“★★★★★ Hellscape

I work in a restaurant and was skeptical that this would work. But after I sprayed a bit an unusual number of roaches started coming out. After about an hour, my employees killed about 50 weakened and dying roaches.

Three important points to remember are: someone should always be on-hand to constantly pick off the dying roaches; sometimes they escape to the ceiling and fall down when they die; and anyone in your household with a weak stomach should leave. This is seriously scary stuff.” “★★★★★ Horror

One year ago I worked at a small company and was forced to live in a rundown building. It wasn’t long before I saw a cockroach and it happened many times since. I couldn’t wait for the summer vacation so I could escape that place, but before I left I sprayed Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus in a few places.

When I returned it was a hellscape of dead bodies. The stairway to the entrance was littered with roach corpses, they were in the bedroom, and several were in the bathroom and kitchen sinks. It was like walking through the gates of hell after a fun holiday.

However, a roach never set foot in that apartment since then. It was a happy ending to the horror.”

The reviews go on, and while not everyone was completely satisfied, the overwhelming majority seemed to say Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus did the job. However, the term “hellscape” pops up quite often along with many warnings that this stuff isn’t for the faint of heart.

That’s actually by design. Once the roaches are hit by the fumes, they are left alive just enough to escape from their hiding spots and all run out into the open at once so that you, the consumer, can see how well Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus works. The pivotal question in all this, however, is who wants to see that?

▼ This add has a visual demonstration of Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus in action

These reviews were recently trending on Twitter and led to some further testimony on Gokiburi One Push Pro Plus. Let’s hear a little more about it before making a final judgment.

“I tried this and a few dozen roaches came out. They seem to go towards the light so set up a light source away from your bed in advance, because they will run there. You should also remember that they don’t die right away. It will take a few minutes. It was a terrifying sight, seeing them desperately stumble towards the light…” “This is true. When I moved into a new apartment I squirted some in the bathroom just in case. The next morning there were 21 carcasses lying around with the legs still twitching. I can still hear my family screaming.” “It’s really amazing. But I’m a hardened roach killer so I have no problem dealing with the aftermath.”

I’m sold on Fumakilla’s effectiveness, but I’m still trying to figure out if that’s the endgame I’m looking for. I’m kind of leaning towards a live-and-let-live policy with roaches in my vicinity provided they stay far the hell out of my sight. That being said, I’m also fully aware that there’s no way this choice won’t come back to haunt me down the road.

That’s just the way it is with unpleasant realities lying beneath the surface of everyday life. It’s better to bring it all out into the open and deal with it than it is to pretend it doesn’t exist until its too late.

Well, usually better….

Source: Amazon Japan/フマキラー, Hachima Kiko

Top image: YouTube/fumakillaVideo

