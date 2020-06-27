Like anime classic Akira’s most disturbing scene, but in real life.
Located in the city of Naha, Okinawa, Saikorodo (@saikorodo on Twitter) sounds like a pretty wholesome place. It describes itself as an “analog game shop,” specializing in board games, tabletop role-playing games, and other social, non-electronic entertainment. It even has tables set up so people can play right there in the store and make new friends.
Sounds like a nice venue for some good clean fun, right? But earlier this month, Saikorodo also became the site of terrifying horror. Late at night, an employee, who was alone in the store, glanced under a shelf and saw this disturbing monstrosity.
OK, for those of you who haven’t run away to hide under your bed (or those of you who did, but now, several hours later, have worked up the courage to come back), what’s going on here?
June 12, 2020
Saikorodo’s tweet just says “Hell,” and speculation from other commenters included anime classic Akira’s Tetsuo as his esper powers run amuck…
鉄雄じゃないですか！ pic.twitter.com/YrMZb375jv— ファミーリエ (@familie_kaiduka) June 12, 2020
…the seeping innards of a gutted Evangelion…
これかと思ったw pic.twitter.com/Wkacsa7tqm— KENTO🐤🍨 (@KENTO56319320) June 14, 2020
…one of the more blobular Attack on Titan Titans…
ロッド・レイスの巨人かと思った pic.twitter.com/rl1ex4qm5w— ≧Sera≦@金欠マン (@s0e3r0a4) June 14, 2020
…and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Krang.
ミュータントタートルズのクランゲかと思いましたw pic.twitter.com/duKOrZRTR6— ゼツ (@totonagayama511) June 14, 2020
Other theories included a monster from the Resident Evil franchise or some form of alien life come from beyond the stars.
▼ A cutting taken by the shop’s staff
June 12, 2020
But it turns out this “creature” didn’t come from animation, video games, or deep space, but from a home improvement center. As the Saikorodo Twitter account later explains, the staff was trying to plug a gap in the wall with some polyurethane spray foam, and this was the result after the substance solidified and swelled.
再利用 pic.twitter.com/YAU1W6Ye9H— サイコロ堂@卓制限で営業中 (@saikorodo) June 13, 2020
The cutting has since been given a place of honor on a shelf, where it can greet anyone who happens to stop by for shopping or gaming. Oh, and don’t worry, the rest of the store’s interior is free of such frightening sights…
バズったら宣伝していいと聞いて・・・— サイコロ堂@卓制限で営業中 (@saikorodo) June 14, 2020
ということで私普段はサイコロ堂という、沖縄は那覇でボードゲームショップ兼プレイスペースをやっております！
みんなあそびにきてね！ pic.twitter.com/I9zAfxLEvF
…but we still wouldn’t recommend peering too deeply into any cracks in the walls you might happen to find.
Related: Saikorodo
Source: Twitter/@saikorodo via IT Media
Images: Twitter/@saikorodo
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply