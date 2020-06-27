Like anime classic Akira’s most disturbing scene, but in real life.

Located in the city of Naha, Okinawa, Saikorodo (@saikorodo on Twitter) sounds like a pretty wholesome place. It describes itself as an “analog game shop,” specializing in board games, tabletop role-playing games, and other social, non-electronic entertainment. It even has tables set up so people can play right there in the store and make new friends.

Sounds like a nice venue for some good clean fun, right? But earlier this month, Saikorodo also became the site of terrifying horror. Late at night, an employee, who was alone in the store, glanced under a shelf and saw this disturbing monstrosity.

OK, for those of you who haven’t run away to hide under your bed (or those of you who did, but now, several hours later, have worked up the courage to come back), what’s going on here?

Saikorodo’s tweet just says “Hell,” and speculation from other commenters included anime classic Akira’s Tetsuo as his esper powers run amuck…

…the seeping innards of a gutted Evangelion…

…one of the more blobular Attack on Titan Titans…

…and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Krang.

Other theories included a monster from the Resident Evil franchise or some form of alien life come from beyond the stars.

▼ A cutting taken by the shop’s staff

But it turns out this “creature” didn’t come from animation, video games, or deep space, but from a home improvement center. As the Saikorodo Twitter account later explains, the staff was trying to plug a gap in the wall with some polyurethane spray foam, and this was the result after the substance solidified and swelled.

The cutting has since been given a place of honor on a shelf, where it can greet anyone who happens to stop by for shopping or gaming. Oh, and don’t worry, the rest of the store’s interior is free of such frightening sights…

…but we still wouldn’t recommend peering too deeply into any cracks in the walls you might happen to find.

