Surprisingly, the Big Mac and the Teriyaki McBurger aren’t at the top of the list.

McDonald’s Japan is known for its weird and wonderful exclusive releases, covering everything from rice burgers through to adult cream pies. But when Japanese customers simply want something satisfying, what do they go for on the menu?

Research site Japan Trend Research decided to look into the matter to identify the nation’s most satisfying McDonald’s burger. Using five evaluation points of taste, price, volume, ease of eating, and overall satisfaction, they asked users which of the following six burgers satisfied them the most: Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Big Mac, Double Cheeseburger, Teriyaki McBurger, and Filet-O-Fish.

Let’s take a look at the results below!

6. Filet-O-Fish

Even in Japan, the humble Filet-O-Fish isn’t quite as popular as all the other burgers on the menu. After a renewal in 2019, customers swore the burger was smaller than before, which, at 340 yen (US$3.12), puts it way behind the rest when it comes to satisfaction levels.

5. Hamburger

At 110 yen, the hamburger is the cheapest burger you can buy at McDonald’s Japan, alongside the Chicken Crisp. Despite its small size — which actually makes it easy to eat — this burger offers a heap of flavour that makes it excellent value for money.

4. Big Mac

In Japan the Big Mac has appeared in four different sizes in the past, from Junior through to Giga, but the classic signature burger is a winner at 390 yen.

3. Teriyaki McBurger

This Japan-exclusive offering has also seen limited-time variations come and go over the years, but the original Teriyaki McBurger remains high up on the satisfaction rankings, offering a very Japanese flavour experience for 340 yen.

2. Double Cheeseburger

For a lot of people around the world a burger just isn’t a proper burger without a layer of cheese. Add two layers of cheese and two beef patties for 340 yen, and you’ve got mouthful after mouthful of cheesy satisfaction.

1. Cheeseburger

Topping the list at number one is the Cheeseburger, which wins for its compact, guilt-free size, tasty, umami cheese flavour, and value-for-money price point of 140 yen.

So there you have it, the most satisfying burgers at McDonald’s Japan. Do you agree with the rankings or is there a different burger you would’ve preferred to see on the list?

Personally, we’re still grieving for the loss of the Quarter pounder in Japan, even after they brought out three new burgers to replace it when it disappeared from McDonald’s menus back in 2017.

