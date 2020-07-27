The question on everyone’s mind is: what’s the theme, though?

What do you do with an abandoned army base? Turn it into a gigantic theme park, of course. At least, that’s what the City of Yokohama is planning to do with the remains of the American army’s Kamiseya Communication Facility. For reference, that’s located about a 20-minute train ride from downtown Yokohama.

About 125 hectares (309 acres) of the 242-hectare (598-acre) plot of land will be home to the area’s largest theme park; that’s bigger than Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea combined! They’re hoping to attract 6.5 million to 13 million visitors per year – a big change for such a suburban area. The land itself is currently being used largely as farmland and rice paddies.

The project will cost an estimated 130 billion yen ($US1.22 billion). There’s no schedule for when construction will start or when it will be completed, but we do know that it’s a plan that will move forward.

And as for the theme? No one is sure yet. Several city officials have said they may partner with “a famous foreign movie company,” which has prompted a guessing game among Japanese netizens.

“A Star Wars park.”

“A La La Land park.”

“Seriously? Can they make it a Marvel theme park?”

“I think it’s a USJ for the Kanto region. They can do all sorts of collaborations that you can’t do with that mouse park.”

“Warner?”

“I wish they’d make a Nintendo Land here instead of smooshing it into USJ.”

We wouldn’t complain about a gigantic Nintendo Land, that’s for sure. We’ll keep you updated on this project’s development along with Aichi’s budding Studio Ghibli park!

Sources: Livedoor via Hachima Kikou

Top image: Pakutaso

