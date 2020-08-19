To southern Japan… and beyond!

Are you ready to feel old yet? Pixar classic Toy Story turns 25 this year. Toy Story was the first entirely computer-animated feature length film; pretty groundbreaking back in 1995, but these days even Studio Ghibli are making CGI movies. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved classic, Pixar have teamed up with railway company JR (Japan Railways) to create a special Pixar themed bullet train.

Japan Railways have previously collaborated with Disney for the Go! Waku Waku Trip with Mickey last year, but for 2020 they’ve upgraded from a ‘trip’ to an ‘adventure’. The Shinkansen will only be available for Pixar fans in southern Japan though, as the train will run between Hakata-Kumamoto-Kagoshima stations, all of which are in Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island.

▼ The Go! Waku Waku Adventure with Pixar bullet train

The outside of the train features the iconic Pixar Lamp, alongside a bunch of Toy Story favourites like Buzz, Woody and Jessie. The vibrant colours on the side of the train are not just random patterns, either; they represent the different prefectures in Kyushu, and when assembled together they form a mini map of the island. Seeing as Kyushu is already a beautiful, vibrant place to visit, mixed with the bright colours of the train you can enjoy it even more.

▼ The inside of the train

The inside of the train is pretty vibrant too, with brightly coloured seats adorned in the Kyushu patterns. While the outside featured predominantly Toy Story characters, the seat covers feature other Pixar heavy-hitters like Wall-E, Nemo and Dory.

Any guest who manages to ride the train on its maiden voyage will receive a special commemoration certificate and original flag. The maiden voyage will take place on September 12 at 12:19 from Hakata station in Fukuoka prefecture, so Pixar fans, be sure to mark that in your diaries.

▼ The special commemorative certificate

If you’re looking to take a trip down south when its safe to travel, be sure to check out the Go! Waku Waku Adventure with Pixar limited-edition trains. The ticket prices are no different from regular Shinkansen prices, but make sure you know all the correct rules for baggage before you ride though, lest your Waku Waku Pixar adventure become a pretty expensive one.

