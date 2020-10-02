Japanese Twitter user’s advice is especially handy if you live by yourself.
If your home is supposed to be your castle, then surely your home’s bathroom, that quiet, peaceful place where you can be alone with your private thoughts and bodily functions, is your castle’s throne room.
Unless it becomes the dungeon, that is. Japanese Twitter user Shigeru Kanemoto (@SgkSsci) recently raised the question of what to do if you get done doing your business only to realize that your bathroom door’s handle or lock release has broken, and you’re now trapped inside. This is an especially big problem if you happen to live by yourself and have no family members or roommates that will hear you banging on the door or calling for help.
Luckily, if you’re locked in the bathroom, you probably also have a key, or, more accurately, the materials to make one, as Kanemoto shared in these photos.
トイレに閉じ込められたら、トイレットペーパーの芯を広げて、扉の隙間に差し込めば出られる。いちど練習しとくといいですよ。もっとも、独身の人は、扉を閉めないで用をたす習慣にするのが最善。 pic.twitter.com/qgco99x7t5— 金本茂 Shigeru KANEMOTO (@SgkSsci) September 28, 2020
Simply take the core from a roll of toilet paper and tear the tube so it unravels. Then insert the edge of the paper into the thin gap between the door and frame, slide it up until it hits and undoes the latch/lock, and you’re free!
▼ A video demonstration
疑問符ついてる人がいるようなので、動画撮ってきました。片手なのでうまくないですけど。これで、伝わるでしょうか。 pic.twitter.com/R9FcYkXeIr— 金本茂 Shigeru KANEMOTO (@SgkSsci) September 28, 2020
Kanemoto’s MacGyver-style escape plan impressed other Twitter users, with many commenting that they’d previously gotten trapped in a bathroom and that if they’d known about Kanemoto’s technique they could have freed themselves using less destructive means than what they ended up resorting to, as shown in these photos.
昔家のトイレに閉じ込められてドアを破壊して無理矢理脱出したのを思い出しました— ◯る◯ (@hahahamemend) September 28, 2020
トイレのドアは意外と頑丈でした pic.twitter.com/eP3VoWAu8E
我が家はかなり安普請の中古住宅なので、張り合わせのドア板に購入時に無理やり取付けられてたドアノブがあちこちすぐにバカになった— 98_64公式🐬 (@98_64) September 29, 2020
(1)トイレに2時間閉じ込められてドアノブ壊して脱出
(2)寝室に閉じ込められて会社に遅刻しそうになり体当たりして脱出
(3)リビングの入り口は効きのいいタイプに交換 pic.twitter.com/Y0980XINRa
One commenter also showed that a plastic clear file will also do the trick, though it’s an item you’re less likely to have access to inside your bathroom.
このノウハウは素敵すぎる…🙏— かわしま (@kawashieee) September 30, 2020
クリアファイルで練習してみました。鍵を閉めてハンドルが固定されてる状態でも開くんだなー https://t.co/cYU5G426Xs pic.twitter.com/FkYDU7mrNP
Kanemoto actually recommends following multiple precautionary protocols. If you live by yourself, for example, going to the bathroom with the door open will guarantee an easy exit, though Kanemoto cautions that this plan carries the risk of getting so accustomed to the practice that you might forget to close the door when using the bathroom at a friend’s house or in a public restroom. He also says taking your phone into the bathroom is a good idea, since you’ll have a way to call for help should something go wrong (plus there’s all that great toilet-friendly reading material on the Internet these days).
Source: Twitter/@SgkSsci via Jin
Top image: Pakutaso
Insert images: Twitter/@SgkSsci
