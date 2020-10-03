“Yup, this is the start to a horror movie.”

You may have heard the term “tsundere” before, meaning someone — typically an anime character — who starts off cold/mean but warms up over time. It’s also a type of pizza too.

Then there’s “yandere,” someone who expresses their intense love through insane, sometimes violent, methods.

While typically relegated to the 2-D realm, apparently yandere exist in real life too, as was seen recently when Japanese Twitter user @hanahanakaidou made this post:



▼ “Oh god…”

(Letter translation below)

Here’s the translation of the accompanying note:

Long time no see, ex-boyfriend!

Do you know who this is?

I slipped into you and your girlfriend’s little love nest.

Is she cooking good food for you?

It’s been a while since I’ve made a homemade meal for you, so I did my best to whip some up!

I’ll slip in every now and then from here on, so eat up <3

Ah yes, the old “break into your ex-lover’s house and leave them a meal that you made on the table along with a cryptic note” method of communication. Something that perfectly normal human beings do every single day!

…right?

Of course we don’t need to point out how terrifying/possibly illegal this is, as Japanese netizens were more than happy to with their comments:

“Well that’s a police report.”

“Yup, this is the start to a horror movie.”

“Nope nope nope nope nope nope.”

“It’s just gonna get worse from here out. Good luck!”

“That’s so scary, breaking and entering.”

Although to be fair, there we plenty of others who had interesting takes on the matter:

“Ooh, I’ve gotta give that a try myself! Looks fun.”

“I mean it’s better than having convenience store food every day.”

“You can look forward to more of her cooking when you’re married.”

“Wow, jealous that you have an ex-girlfriend.”

“It’s so wonderful to feel loved lol.”

As far as @hanahanakaidou’s response to the situation, this is what he had to say when someone asked if he’d contacted the police:

▼ “For now, I’ve just decided to eat the meals.”

Well, I suppose that’s one way of dealing with it. Best of luck to you sir, and remember, this is your life now.

And if you want to experience what it’s like having a yandere girlfriend yourself, but would rather not endure any terror or paranoia, you can always just get a handwritten note from one out of a gacha machine.

Source: Twitter/@hanahanakaidou via My Game News Flash

Top image: Pakutaso

