You read that right: kebab sushi roll. Trust us, it’s worth a try!

Akihabara is a great hub for all things anime, electronic, and even gourmet — where else can you get ramen in a bubble tea cup, after all?

This time around, our Japanese reporter Takashi Harada just couldn’t pass up an opportunity to try an Akihabara classic: Star Kebab.

▼ Kebab in Akihabara isn’t exactly a common sight, according to Takashi.

Star Kebab has three locations throughout the neighborhood, so it’s not really new, but something about their special menu caught Takashi’s eye one particular day.

▼ Spoiler: it’s the kebab sushi roll.

Star Kebab has been serving the “world’s first” kebab sushi roll for around eight years now. It weighs in at a staggering 350 grams (12.3 ounces), which is the equivalent of at least two typical convenience store onigiri rice balls. You can get it stuffed with either beef for 600 yen (US$5.70) or Halal chicken for 550 yen (US$5.22).

▼ This could easily be considered a light meal or a very large snack.

Even though it’s advertised as weighing 350 grams, Takashi thought it felt a lot heavier.

▼ It’s definitely more kebab-sandwich-sized than typical sushi-roll-size.

In short, Takashi thought it was absolutely delicious!

He couldn’t get enough of it. There was a ton of meat stuffed into it along with the sweet-sour bite of pickles. The balance of textures and tastes was exquisite.

▼ This may be the first bite photo, but the gleam of joy didn’t fade from his eyes.

What Takashi liked the most about it was how perfectly they cooked the rice. It was a bit on the harder side, which is a great contrast to the crunch pickles and soft meat — perfect for a sushi roll. This will definitely be a repeat purchase for our hungry reporter.

▼ They even have an adorable anime mascot on their member’s card! A nice collector’s item.

If you’re ever in Akihabara on your next Japan visit, try one for yourself at one of the Star Kebab stands!

▼ They also have an English menu.

And after you’ve munched on your kebab sushi roll, you can wash it down with a sandwich from Akihabara’s Mansei meat sandwich vending machine or a giant two-liter mug of beer.

Restaurant Information

Star Kebab★Take Away / スターケバブ★Take Away

Address: Chiyoda-ku, Sotokanda 1-8-10 Bauhaus Bldg. 1F

千代田区外神田1-8-10 バウハウスビル 1階

Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Photos: ©SoraNews24

