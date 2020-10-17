Ippudo celebrates its 35th anniversary by thinking outside the box/noodle bowl.

Recently, we managed to track down a can of Pringles Japan’s rare ramen-flavored potato chips. As tasty as they were, though, we can’t help feeling like there’s still something missing from our lives, and our stomachs.

That’s because there’s more than one kind of ramen. While Pringles has paid ample homage to the soy broth ramen popular in east Japan, our cravings for extra-flavorful tonkotsu pork stock ramen, which rules Fukuoka and the western end of the country, demand potato chip-delivered satisfaction as well.

Heeding the call is Ippudo, the Hakata/Fukuoka-founded ramen restaurant that’s grown to be Japan’s go-to chain for tonkotsu ramen. As part of a collaboration with snack food maker Yamatoshi Seika, Ippudo has created Ippudo Shiromaru Motoaji Potato Chips.

▼ Ippudo’s Shiromaru ramen is the restaurant’s original recipe, loved for its strong flavor that ends in a clean finish.

Produced as part of the festivities for the 35th anniversary of Ippudo’s founding, the chips recreate not only the flavor of the Shiromaru broth, but also its aroma as well. Add in a pleasant crunch and satisfying sound as you take a bite, and they’re sure to delight four of your five senses (sight, unfortunately, will be largely left out, as the chips are likely to be devoured as soon they’re seen).

Ippudo Shiromaru chips go on sale at supermarkets and convenience stores October 19, priced at 140 yen (US$1.35).

