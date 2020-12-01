Please, Santa, we’ve been good all year, so can we get one of each in our stockings?

Pringles is a brand that fully commits to creating flavors that appeal to the local palate in Japan, and we’re especially excited when the chip maker says its bringing out a ramen-flavor version. Of course, any ramen fan will tell you there’s more than one kind of ramen, and so Pringles is about to grace our stomachs with two different varieties of ramen chips.

Both of them come from a team-up with Ace Cook, makers of the popular Super Cup instant noodle line. First up is the Pringles Super Cup Chicken Stock Soy Broth Ramen, or “Torigara Shoyu Ramen,” if you’re breathlessly asking a convenience store clerk where to find it in Japanese.

The Torigara Shoyu Ramen Pringles originally debuted in 2018, but like so many Japanese snack foods they were a limited-time deal. Back by popular demand, they once again promise to deliver a rich flavor with a clean finish, like the ramen they serve at those stylish noodle joints that feel kind of like a cafe.

There’s also a brand new flavor in Pringles Super Cup Aged Miso Ramen (“Jukusei Miso Ramen”). Aged miso is one of the Super Cup instant ramen line’s most popular flavors, but it was incredibly tricky to recreate in potato chip form. The companies say they spent two years in development before getting the deep, complex flavor of miso ramen broth just right, and the Miso Ramen Pringles even get an assist from a little bit of buttermilk in the ingredient list.

Both flavors will be on sale for a limited time starting December 14, though sadly only in reasonably sized packages, and not gigantic 161-centimeter (63.4-inch) cans like our last Pringles snack session came in.

Source: PR Times via Entabe

Images: PR Times

