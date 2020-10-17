Pikachu Sweets and Pokémon Cafes also add Pikachu cheek-to-cheek parfaits and spooky Ghost-type tea drinks.

Pikachu is, without question, the face of the Pokémon franchise, so as soon as customers see the sign for the Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe dessert shop in Tokyo, they’re greeted by the Electric-type’s cheerful smile. But while the cafe’s newest dessert is inspired by Pikachu’s cheeks, they aren’t the rosy cheeks on the mascot’s face.

Instead, the Pikachu Macaron Sandwich takes its inspiration from Pikachu’s softly rounded backside. Filled with vanilla cream, it’s one of three new macaron treats being added to the menu at the cafe in the Ikebukuro neighborhood, with the others being Swirlax (strawberry) and Galarian Ponyta (pistachio).

They’re available individually for 500 yen (US$4.75), or as part of a set with the ordinarily 700-yen Polteageist Fruit Tea (in mixed berry or peach/orange flavors) that gets you 50 yen off the combo.

The new items are making their debut this month in coordination with the Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe shop unveiling its interior renovation. Part of the spruced-up decor will include a Polteageist Pokémon pouring tea into your cup.

Also joining the lineup is the Cheek-to-Cheek Pikachu Glass Parfait Set.

▼ Just to be clear, the name means that the parfaits are contained in glasses, not that there’re bits of glass in the parfaits.

This dual-dessert deal gets you one caramel banana parfait and one chocolate berry one for 1,500 yen. While that’s on the steep side for a dessert, you get enough for two people to share, plus you get to keep the adorable Pikachu face glasses.

The parfaits are also offered as part of the Pikachu Sweets Tea Party Assortment Pikapikapikavee Set, which provides the cafe’s signature Pikachu and Eevee cupcakes…

…and also the Pikachu Sweets Tea Party Assortment Ghost-type Set, which bundles the Gengar and Litwick mousse cakes that we’ve been craving since we first heard about them (both four-dessert sets are priced at 2,800 yen).

On the same day, across town at the Pokémon Cafe in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district (and also half-way across the country, at the Pokémon Cafe’s Osaka branch), Polteageist and fellow brewed-beverage Ghost-type Sinistea, are getting two more drink salutes with the Polteageist and Sinistea Tea Party Fruit Tea Set, which comes in both strawberry and apple versions.

▼ Strawberry version

Enjoyable both hot or iced, the set includes a pot of purple tea (the color purple being associated with Halloween in Japan just about as strongly as black and orange), plus a glass of fruit syrup to adjust the flavor to your liking. You also get a Chef Pikachu cookie to munch on, because what’s tea time without a snack, and when was the last time anything wasn’t made better by Pikachu’s presence?

▼ Apple version

While these 1,188-yen sets don’t let you take home the Polteageist/Sinistea drinkware, the items will be available for separate purchase on December 5. The food items, meanwhile, all make their debut on October 24.

Related: Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe, Pokémon Cafe

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twittter, where there’s at least a 90-percent chance he’s thinking about Magikarp taiyai at this very moment.