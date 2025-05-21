Exclusive goods only available at one Pokémon Center in Japan.

On 13 May, the Pokémon Center in Fukuoka closed its original location at Hakata AMU Plaza in order to move to a new, larger location at Hakata Marui, set to open on 27 June.

The character mascots for Pokémon Center Fukuoka are Pikachu, Latias, and Latios, chosen for their connection to Kyushu, the island where Fukuoka is located, and which serves as the inspiration for Hoenn, the setting for several main Pokémon games.

While the revamp is certain to attract the attention of fans, the Center is adding another perk to draw visitors, with an exclusive collaboration with popular ramen chain Ippudo. Born in Fukuoka, this chain is widely known for its “Akamaru” (“Red”) and “Shiromaru” (“White”) ramen, and these signature dishes form the basis for the collaboration.

There are six items to collect, starting with the “Ippudo Silky Tonkotsu Ramen Shiromaru Original/Akamaru New Flavour 2-Pack Set“.

▼ The pack, like the other items in the range, features the three character mascots, with Pikachu dressed as a ramen chef.

Priced at 972 yen (US$6.74), this set contains one serving each of red and white broth, complete with noodles and condiments to give you the authentic Ippudo experience at home.

▼ Next up, we have the Ippudo Akamaru Arita Ware Bowl (6,930 yen)…

▼ … and the Ippudo Shiromaru Arita Ware Bowl (5,940 yen).

▼ Those wanting a less angular bowl that’s more like the type used for donburi rice bowls can invest in the Ippudo Mini Donburi, for 3,300 yen.

▼ Pikachu, Latias, and Latios also appear on the Ippudo Chopsticks & Chopstick Rest Set (1,540 yen)…

▼ … and the Ippudo Renge ramen spoon (1,540 yen)

Both the Shiromaru, with its classic creamy tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, and the Akamaru, with added spicy red miso paste, have their diehard followers, and this set lets members of each faction enjoy their favourite variety at home, with Pokémon characters on board as dining companions.

The ramen, bowls, chopsticks, and soup spoons look sure to be a hit with both ramen and Pokémon lovers, but quantities are limited, so you’ll have to act fast to catch ’em.

The items can be purchased from 10:00 a.m. on 27 June at Pokémon Center Fukuoka and Pokémon Center Online, although they will be available for sale at a special pre-opening preview event at the store on 26 June. After the official opening, entry restrictions by advance lottery may be implemented to avoid congestion inside the store, so please check the official Pokémon website for updates.

Store information

Pokémon Center Fukuoka / ポケモンセンターフクオカ

Address: Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Hakata-ku, Hakata Eki, Chuo-gai 9-1 Hakata Marui 2F

福岡県福岡市博多区博多駅中央街9−1博多マルイ2F

Open: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (from 27 June)

Website

Source, images: Press release ©2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

ポケットモンスター・ポケモン・Pokémonは任天堂・クリーチャーズ・ゲームフリークの登録商標です。

