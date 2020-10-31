Get these new designs before they’re gone!

Japanese custom dress shirt designer Original Stitch has yet to disappoint us with their unique Pokémon dress shirts and polos, and now they’re coming out with a limited-edition collection of designs featuring a whole new art style!

There are five new designs created by illustrator Inori Kito, which feature one or more Pokémon and cute motifs to match their personalities or battle types. They’re all hand-drawn by Kito in her customary delicate, colorful, airy style, lending a different look to the shirts that many fans will love.

The first design is a Snorlax print on a white background. Snorlax hangs out in various positions–sleeping, sitting, standing, and waving–surrounded by lots of tasty-looking and colorful berries, which the Pokémon is, of course, known to love.

Next is a Ditto print on a white background, which features Ditto in its original form as well as happily taking the forms of things around it, like flowers and strawberries.

There’s also an adorable print featuring Eeveelutions Espeon and Umbreon on a white background, along with motifs of space like the sun, moon, stars, and planets.

The fourth design features the spooky ghost Pokémon Ghastly, Haunter, and Gengar on a black background with moons and pine trees. This would be perfect to wear to work on Halloween!

And lastly, the fifth design is a navy blue shirt with Larvitar and its evolutions, Pupitar, and Tyranitar. They appear with rocks around them (because they’re rock Pokémon), which actually looks quite snazzy.

What’s even better about these limited designs is that, just like the original prints, you can completely customize how they go on a shirt, and they can even be combined with other designs! You can add a pocket in a different design, customize the collars and the cuffs, or change the inner lining with whatever print you like, even one of the originals.

▼ For example, using the Umbreon and Espeon print for the main shirt, and the Larvitar print for the collar and cuffs.

For those who place an order for a Pokémon shirt from within Japan (whether for a limited edition print or not), you’ll also get entered into a competition to win an original sketch of one of the shirt designs! Every shirt you buy, regardless of the size or style or whether it’s a button-up or polo, earns you one entry to win. Only five people will win one of these sketches at random, so you might want to get shopping if you just have to have one!

The new shirt designs are available now on Original Stitch’s website and at the Pokémon Shirts shop in Tokyo, but don’t wait too long to place your order, as they will disappear on November 13 at 11:59 p.m. If you’re trying to collect all 250+ designs, you won’t want to miss out on these!

Source, images: PR Times

