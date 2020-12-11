Freshen up your pandemic style with these stickers to be used in tandem with your favorite essential oils.

The market for mask spin-off goods continues to grow while we’re stuck in a long pandemic. One of the latest novelties that’s been garnering much buzz on the Japanese internet is a new line of aroma oil stickers for mask use by home and lifestyle goods retailer Muji. It’s a simple concept but one that could quite literally freshen up your whole day.

Muji offers a variety of aromatherapy products which you’re likely to have encountered if you’ve ever set foot inside of one of their stores and walked into a calming cloud of mist. With this new product, you can now refresh the very air you breathe during these mask-wearing days by swabbing an essential oil of your choice onto one of the unscented stickers. Then, simply affix it to the bottom corner of your mask on the outer side for a scent-sationally satisfying change in your daily routine.

▼ Please note that scents are sold separately. Every day you could choose a new aroma based on your morning mood!

The stickers currently come in two editions–a regular version and a special Christmas version.

▼ One set of the regular version set costs 390 yen (US$3.75)

▼ These cute winter-themed designs could add additional flair to your mask style. One set costs 490 yen.

Each set contains 30 aroma oil stickers that can be used on all types of masks. Please note that each sticker is intended for one-time use only.

The sticker sets are now available to purchase at Muji’s online store. If you’re in need of some new masks before buying them, might we recommend Uniqlo’s line of revamped Airism masks, Uniqlo’s sister brand GU’s masks, or the ever-practical business card masks?

Source, images: Muji 1, 2

