Nintendo star’s restaurant is offering something that looks like a beefy treat, but tastes entirely different.

With “swallowing things whole” being his primary power, there’s really no video game character better suited to the restaurant industry than Kirby. And sure enough, the Nintendo./HAL star not only has his own cafes, in Tokyo and Fukuoka, he also regularly adds new items to the menu, as you’d expect from someone with an infinite appetite.

That said, we were a little surprised by the latest addition, which is part of the cafes’ upcoming Sweet New Year 2021 celebration.

We mean, sure, that’s a nice-looking burger and all, but Kirby Burgers have been on the menu pretty much since the very beginning…except it turns out that’s not a hamburger.

Take a closer look, and you’ll see that that’s not a slice of tomato, but a slice of strawberry. That isn’t a beef patty, either. Instead, it’s a dollop of chocolate mousse, or some other class of cocoa-enhanced pudding.

As a matter of fact, the whole plate is collection of mini desserts, with pies and sweet potato confectioneries substituting for fries plus what appears to be a cream and strawberry sauce mixture for the side of spaghetti with tomato sauce that sometimes accompanies burgers in Japan.

Speaking of the plate, it’s actually a special piece of souvenir tableware with Kirby and an Ice Dragon building a snowman.

The Tiny Kirby Burger New Year Dessert, as the platter is called, is priced at 1,980 yen (US$18.85), and includes the plate for you to take home (while supplies last). It’ll be available during all of the month of January, so if you need to stay warm on your way to/from the restaurant, don’t forget to charge up your Kirby USB plushie heater.

Source, images: PR Times

