My Neighbor Twitter-o?

Studio Ghibli is a famously old-fashioned company, one that was at first staunchly opposed to digital methods of production and distribution. However, in recent months it seems like the anime production house co-founded by legendary director Hayao Miyazaki has been coming around on the increasingly ubiquitous role of modern technology in the entertainment world. The company has released hundreds of images from its films online for free download, and soon its very first all-CG anime, Earwig and the Witch, will premiere on Japanese TV.

And then there’s this week’s surprise: Studio Ghibli has suddenly created its own Twitter account!

Previously, Ghibli’s presence on the social media platform was an indirect one. Yes, the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo has its own Twitter account (as well as an awesome YouTube channel), and so does the Studio Ghibli Publishing Division (which essentially operates as an offshoot of the company’s monthly PR magazine). However, the new account represents the studio itself, and its self-introduction states:

“This is the official Studio Ghibli Twitter account. We will be informing you about Studio Ghibli’s [animated] works and tidbits about the studio here in Higashi Koganei, Tokyo.”

Judging from that, it sounds like the Studio Ghibli account, which was created on Tuesday, will be focused on the stories of how Ghibli creates its art. As of this writing, the account is yet to send out its first tweet, but the account already has thousands of followers waiting to hear what it’s going to say when it’s ready to start talking.

