Beautiful timepiece comes with an equally beautiful backstory.
Longtime followers of Studio Ghibli’s Japanese Twitter account have had their eye on a mysterious clock for quite some time now, as it makes random appearances in photos shared by the studio.
▼ An example tweet, which shows the clock, with no message or description.
December 30, 2021
Every time the timepiece appears, followers chime in with a chorus of calls to make the clock available to the public. Well, it appears the studio was listening, because that very timepiece is now finally on sale, and the good news is, it’s affordable too!
Called the “Kurosuke Sensui Mado” (“Soot Sprite Underwater Window“), the clock is unique in that it represents a beloved design feature seen at the museum — a window of soot sprites peering out from an exterior wall.
▼ It’s like they’re peering out from the window of a submarine.
While the clock had been a mystery to fans for many months, all was revealed when it became available to the public on the weekend. According to the museum, the product was created by Italian ceramic artist Antonio Zaccarella, who’s known for his unusual timepieces.
▼ A sample of Zaccarella’s works.
イタリアの陶芸家＜アントニオ ザッカレラ＞デザインの置時計(各12,960円/税込)。陶器製の文字盤に、どこか温かみを感じます。全て手作りなので、絵柄や焼き加減によって作品ごとに個性が出るんですって！7階＝時計売場 pic.twitter.com/6pTRRz3WIZ— 小田急百貨店 町田店【公式】 (@odakyu_m) June 2, 2016
Zaccarella created the Soot Sprite clock exclusively for Studio Ghibli, and each one is handcrafted and fired individually, creating unique gradations of colour that add even more charm to the characters on the timepiece.
▼ The attention to detail is truly impressive, and how cute are these Soot Sprites?
▼ Each clock measures 11 centimetres (4.3 inches) in diameter, and comes with a removable stand.
▼ This allows you to choose whether you want to display it on a tabletop…
▼ …or up on a wall.
With the big announcement of the clock going on sale, the studio also revealed a few more special details about, namely the fact that the clock everyone had been seeing on their Twitter account actually lives in director Hayao Miyazaki’s atelier.
▼ It sits on a table at the entrance, next to a wood-carving of a bear and a couple of cork dogs.
となりには、木彫りのクマと、コルクでできたイヌのオブジェが。https://t.co/9T7nymus12 pic.twitter.com/SAtLdDeJ5w— スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) March 26, 2022
Studio Ghibli went on to give some more sweet details about the clock that they’d previously been so secretive about, saying:
“Hayao Miyazaki usually arrives at the office before Toshio Suzuki, but sometimes, when Suzuki arrives first, he looks at the clock and says idly, ‘He’s a little late today, isn’t he?'”
宮﨑さんのアトリエ入り口に置かれているこの時計。たいがい宮﨑さんの方が出社が早いのですが、たまに鈴木さんが先につくと、この時計を見て「今日は少し遅いね〜」と雑談しながら待っています。イタリアの陶芸作家、アントニオ・ザッカレラさん独自の絵付け技術に、ため息……。職人ってすごい。 https://t.co/CRXRzO7LDS pic.twitter.com/qDfDmpfwIT— スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) March 26, 2022
Fans are now jumping at the chance to own the same clock that beguiles Miyazaki and Suzuki every day, and thankfully it’s within reach of our budgets, priced at 14,300 yen (US$116.24).
Available now at the Ghibli Museum online store, these clocks are a lot more affordable than their Spirited Away samue!
Source: Ghibli Museum
Featured Image: Studio Ghibli
Insert images: Ghibli Museum
