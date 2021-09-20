Famed anime house has followers from dozens of countries, wants to connect with all of them.

It wasn’t until last December that Studio Ghibli started an official Twitter account. It’s no surprise that an anime studio that often and unabashedly does things the old-fashioned way would arrive late to the social media party, but now that they are on the platform, fans are happy for the chance to connect directly with the company co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki.

Really, there’s only one problem with the arrangement. Ghibli, as a Japanese company, understandably sends out its tweets in Japanese, but the studio’s inimitable anime films have won fans around the world. By the company’s estimation, the Ghibli Twitter account now has followers from 57 different countries, which means 56 of those are places where Japanese isn’t the population’s native language.

So how is the language barrier for Ghibli’s tweets being cleared? By international fans translating them into the local language, something that Ghibli is not only aware of, but thankful for.

Thank you for following us from all over the world. It looks like we have followers from more than 57 countries. May we ask you to translate our tweet in your own language and reply to us? pic.twitter.com/atsCKBZxak — スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) September 19, 2021

The official recognition came in a tweet sent by the Ghibli account on Monday, and was followed by another in which the studio said it hopes the people will continue in the future.

Thank you for translating our tweet in so many languages. Please continue translating our future tweets! — スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) September 20, 2021

A number of the account’s overseas followers were quick to heed the call, and the tweet’s reply thread now contains translations into languages such as Spanish, French…

Gracias por seguirnos desde todo el mundo. Parece que tenemos seguidores de más de 57 países. ¿Podemos pedirte que traduzcas nuestro tuit en tu propio idioma y nos respondas? — Alexander Buzek (@alexb3d) September 20, 2021

Merci de nous suivre de partout dans le monde. Il semble que nous ayons des abonnés depuis plus de 57 pays. Pourrions nous vous demander de traduire notre tweet dans votre langue et de nous répondre ? — uz' (@uzheeer) September 20, 2021

…Hindi, Norwegian…

"विश्व भर से हमारे साथ ट्विटर पे जुड़ने के लिए धन्यवाद। ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि ५७ से अधिक देशों के लोग हमारे साथ जुड़े हुए हैं। क्या हम आपसे हमारे ट्वीट का आपकी अपनी भाषा में अनुवाद करके, हमें जवाब देने का अनुरोध कर सकते हैं?"



घिबली परिवार को भारत से खूब सारा प्यार और शुभकामनाएं। — Srishti Kashyap🦋 (@curious_srish) September 20, 2021

Takk for at dere følger oss fra hele verden. Det ser ut som vi har følgere fra mer enn 57 land. Kan vi spørre dere om å oversette tweeten vår til ditt eget språk og svare oss? — Markus Kosmo @LaputianSpirit (@KosmoMarkus) September 19, 2021

…Arabic, and and even Basque, from a region where localized releases of Ghibli anime are still few and far between.

شكرا ً لكم لمتابعتنا من جميع أنحاء العالم. يبدو بأنه لدينا متابعين من ٥٧ دولة.

من العالم العربي تحديداً السودان، نحن نحب محتواكم و منشوراتكم :) — Sara (@SoraNotFound) September 20, 2021

“Milesker mundu osotik jarraitzeagatik. Badirudi gure jarraitzaileak 57 herrialde baino gehiagotatik datozela”



With love from Basque Country.



Do you know that only four Miyazaki films have been dubbed to Basque! We want more! :^) — Ian Nose (@IanNose) September 20, 2021

Of course, there are still several languages left to go before all of the Ghibli account followers’ are represented, so now’s your chance to add your linguistic skills to the reply thread, and make sure to keep an eye out for the next time Ghibli gives followers the opportunity to ask them whatever they want about some of the greatest anime every made.

Source: Twitter/@JP_GHIBLI

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: Studio Ghibli

