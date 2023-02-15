A more upmarket Starbucks sakura experience.

With spring just around the corner, Starbucks is already in full bloom, with a special Frappuccino and a range of cherry blossom goods currently delighting fans around the country.

Over at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, though, there’s a different, slightly more luxurious hanami flower-viewing experience on offer that ties in with the upmarket nature of the venue, which sits alongside the banks of the Meguro River, a popular sakura spot in itself.

With the sakura trees directly outside, the inside of the Roastery will bring the outdoors indoors, with pink sakura-hued decorations being installed for customers to enjoy.

The decorations aren’t the only celebration of the blooms at the Roastery, as there’ll be an exclusive range of sakura-inspired cocktails, teas and sweets on the menu, and now they’ve announced there’ll be a collection of sakura goods on sale as well.

▼ The new “Coffee with Sakura Series” is based on the theme of “hello blossoms“.

Pictured above, we have:

Double Wall Glass Sakura (296 millilitres [10 ounces]) 3,700 yen (US$27.85) Handle Glass Pink (355 millilitres) 3,300 yen Handle Glass Blue (355 millilitres) 3,300 yen Mug Art Sakura (355 millilitres) 3,600 yen Mug White Sakura (355 millilitres) 3,600 yen Mug Pink Sakura (355 millilitres) 3,600 yen Stainless Steel Bottle White Sakura (355 millilitres) 5,300 yen Stainless Steel Bottle Blue Pattern (591 millilitres) 5,300 yen Stainless Steel Bottle Pink Sakura (473 millilitres) 5,500 yen Leather Key Holder White Sakura 3,700 yen Leather Key Holder Light Blue Sakura 3,700 yen Furoshiki Sakura 2,200 yen

While all the new items look gorgeous, the furoshiki wrapping cloth is likely to be one of the most sought after, as it’s adorned in the same checkered design as the origami ceiling of the Tokyo Roastery, making it a unique item for Starbucks fans.

The collection will be available to purchase from 15 February while stocks last, at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, online, and at Starbucks Reserve stores around the country.

Source, images: PR Times

